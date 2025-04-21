Kuwait Backs India’s Bid for Permanent Seat in Reformed UN Security Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New York, USA April 21 – Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform, Tareq Albanai, has voiced strong support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling India a “main player on the world stage.”

Speaking at a press briefing last week about the status of negotiations on Security Council reform, Albanai emphasized that if expansion of the UNSC moves forward, India would undoubtedly be among the top contenders for a permanent seat.

Recalling his visit to India with his co-chair, Austria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Alexander (Axel) Marschik, Albanai said, “I had the pleasure last year, as I did this with my distinguished co-chair, to actually visit India and have a conversation there at the highest level. The goal of this reformed council must be representative—and obviously, India is a main player on the world stage today.”

However, he also noted the complexity of the process, pointing out that any decision must reflect the consensus of all 193 UN member states. “Surely, if the decision is made that the expansion of the council goes anywhere from 21 to 27 members, then India will certainly be a contender. But it will ultimately be subject to the decision of the wider membership,” he said.

His comments come amid growing international calls for Security Council reform to reflect contemporary global realities, particularly the rise of emerging powers like India.

On April 1, the French Embassy in India also reaffirmed its backing for India’s permanent membership. As France assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC for the month, it said one of its key priorities would be advancing discussions on reforming the Council—including advocating for a permanent seat for India.