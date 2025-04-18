KUCCPS Announces Limited KMTC Slots as Application deadline approaches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced a limited number of placement opportunities for students seeking to join the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) across select certificate and diploma programmes.

In an official update released through its digital platforms, KUCCPS revealed that 26 KMTC programmes are currently open for application, including seven certificate courses and 19 diploma programmes, with vacancies limited across all options.

Prospective students have until April 30, 2025, to submit their applications via the KUCCPS student portal.

The available certificate courses include Community Health Assistant, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Emergency Technician, Medical Engineering, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, and Public Health.

Among the diploma programmes on offer are Community Health, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, Health Promotion, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Social Work.

Others include Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Orthopaedic Technology, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, and Speech and Language Therapy.

KUCCPS has urged all interested candidates to review the specific course requirements and availability at respective KMTC campuses through the official student portal (students.kuccps.net).

The placement body emphasized that only those who meet the qualifications for their chosen programme will be considered.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to secure their preferred programmes before the April 30 deadline, given the competitive nature and limited slots available, the agency stated.

KMTC remains one of the country’s most reputable institutions for training health professionals, with graduates absorbed into Kenya’s healthcare system and beyond.

For further details on eligibility, fees, and campus locations, students are advised to consult the KUCCPS portal or visit the nearest KMTC branch.