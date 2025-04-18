Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome addresses students during a career guidance open day at Turkana University College in Lodwar on May 29, 2023. /COURTESY

World

KUCCPS Announces Limited KMTC Slots as Application deadline approaches

KUCCPS revealed that 26 KMTC programmes are currently open for application, including seven certificate courses and 19 diploma programmes, with vacancies limited across all options.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced a limited number of placement opportunities for students seeking to join the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) across select certificate and diploma programmes.

In an official update released through its digital platforms, KUCCPS revealed that 26 KMTC programmes are currently open for application, including seven certificate courses and 19 diploma programmes, with vacancies limited across all options.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prospective students have until April 30, 2025, to submit their applications via the KUCCPS student portal.

The available certificate courses include Community Health Assistant, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Emergency Technician, Medical Engineering, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, and Public Health.

Among the diploma programmes on offer are Community Health, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, Health Promotion, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Social Work.

Others include Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Orthopaedic Technology, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, and Speech and Language Therapy.

KUCCPS has urged all interested candidates to review the specific course requirements and availability at respective KMTC campuses through the official student portal (students.kuccps.net).

The placement body emphasized that only those who meet the qualifications for their chosen programme will be considered.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to secure their preferred programmes before the April 30 deadline, given the competitive nature and limited slots available, the agency stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KMTC remains one of the country’s most reputable institutions for training health professionals, with graduates absorbed into Kenya’s healthcare system and beyond.

For further details on eligibility, fees, and campus locations, students are advised to consult the KUCCPS portal or visit the nearest KMTC branch.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

MPs Grill Insurance Regulator Over Failure to Protect Motorists

The petition raises alarm over the conduct of INVESCO, AMACO and Directline which are accused of routinely declining to honor valid insurance claims submitted...

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

University Regulator Under Fire Over Unaccredited Institutions and Declining Education Standards

Lawmakers expressed alarm over revelations that at least 15 unaccredited universities are operating illegally in the country, awarding degrees without CUE's approval.

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Kisii investigating killing of 5 family members implicated in death of man

KISII, Kenya, Apr 18 – Police officers in Kisii have launched an investigation over the killings of five family members in cold blood by...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale suspends 2 senior Health officials over doctoring of Mediheal kidney transplant probe

Duale indicated that this will allow independent investigations without interference or conflict of interest.

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Sends Easter Message of Unity and Peace to Kenyans

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Matiangi jets back amid speculations of Presidential bid

He was met by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka. ​

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested Over Murders of Two Young Women in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be behind the gruesome murders of two young women in Thika, Kiambu...

3 hours ago

Top stories

ODM MPs Decry Alleged Land Grab of Miwani Sugar Estate

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – Two Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have raised fresh concerns over an alleged scheme...

3 hours ago