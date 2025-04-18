KSA warns of possible rocket debris re-entry this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has issued a security alert regarding the possible reentry of space debris over Kenyan airspace between Saturday and Sunday.

In a dispatch to newsrooms, the Agency stated that the object is expected to move in a north-south direction, from the North Eastern region towards the South East, crossing into Tanzania and beyond.

“The reentry is predicted to occur on Saturday, April 19, at approximately 11:15 p.m., with a margin of error of plus or minus 15 hours and 46 minutes. This means the reentry window spans from Saturday, April 19, at 7:29 a.m. to Sunday, April 20, at 3:01 p.m.,” read the advisory.

KSA identified the object as Norad ID 61909/2024-205R, describing it as significant debris from a rocket body. Its mass remains unknown.

“Out of an abundance of caution, KSA advises members of the public to remain vigilant and to watch for potential debris falling from or flying through the sky during the specified period,” the statement read.

The Agency has urged members of the public to report any sightings or incidents involving space debris to the nearest police station, national government administrative office, or military camp for appropriate action.

The alert, issued on Friday, follows a previous incident on December 30, when a metallic ring approximately 8 feet in diameter and weighing around 1,100 pounds crashed into Mukuku village in Makueni County at about 3:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).

No injuries were reported in that incident