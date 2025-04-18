Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

KSA warns of possible rocket debris re-entry this weekend

KSA identified the object as Norad ID 61909/2024-205R, describing it as significant debris from a rocket body. Its mass remains unknown.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has issued a security alert regarding the possible reentry of space debris over Kenyan airspace between Saturday and Sunday.

In a dispatch to newsrooms, the Agency stated that the object is expected to move in a north-south direction, from the North Eastern region towards the South East, crossing into Tanzania and beyond.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The reentry is predicted to occur on Saturday, April 19, at approximately 11:15 p.m., with a margin of error of plus or minus 15 hours and 46 minutes. This means the reentry window spans from Saturday, April 19, at 7:29 a.m. to Sunday, April 20, at 3:01 p.m.,” read the advisory.

KSA identified the object as Norad ID 61909/2024-205R, describing it as significant debris from a rocket body. Its mass remains unknown.

“Out of an abundance of caution, KSA advises members of the public to remain vigilant and to watch for potential debris falling from or flying through the sky during the specified period,” the statement read.

The Agency has urged members of the public to report any sightings or incidents involving space debris to the nearest police station, national government administrative office, or military camp for appropriate action.

The alert, issued on Friday, follows a previous incident on December 30, when a metallic ring approximately 8 feet in diameter and weighing around 1,100 pounds crashed into Mukuku village in Makueni County at about 3:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).

No injuries were reported in that incident

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

NEPAD director confident Africa can fund its own infrastructure projects with smarter investments

Idriss noted that the agency has observed a significant shift from development aid to investment-based financing, helping narrow the funding gap for well-prepared infrastructure...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto suspends Swarup Mishra as BioVax chairperson amid kidney transplant scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – President William Ruto has suspended Dr. Swarup Mishra as BioVax chairperson amid probe into kidney transplant scandal at his...

9 hours ago

World

KUCCPS Announces Limited KMTC Slots as Application deadline approaches

KUCCPS revealed that 26 KMTC programmes are currently open for application, including seven certificate courses and 19 diploma programmes, with vacancies limited across all...

11 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Grill Insurance Regulator Over Failure to Protect Motorists

The petition raises alarm over the conduct of INVESCO, AMACO and Directline which are accused of routinely declining to honor valid insurance claims submitted...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

University Regulator Under Fire Over Unaccredited Institutions and Declining Education Standards

Lawmakers expressed alarm over revelations that at least 15 unaccredited universities are operating illegally in the country, awarding degrees without CUE's approval.

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Kisii investigating killing of 5 family members implicated in death of man

KISII, Kenya, Apr 18 – Police officers in Kisii have launched an investigation over the killings of five family members in cold blood by...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale suspends 2 senior Health officials over doctoring of Mediheal kidney transplant probe

Duale indicated that this will allow independent investigations without interference or conflict of interest.

13 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Sends Easter Message of Unity and Peace to Kenyans

In his Easter message, the President urged Kenyans to embrace unity, uphold peace, and take time for reflection during this holy season.

14 hours ago