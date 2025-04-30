Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA issues tax compliance reminder to betting firms ahead of license renewal

To facilitate the process, KRA will verify tax compliance for both the companies and their directors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a reminder to licensed betting and gaming companies to ensure their tax compliance ahead of the June 30, 2025 expiry of their operating licences.

According to KRA, clearance from the authority is a mandatory requirement for the renewal of licences by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) under the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act.

Requirements include valid tax compliance certificates, filed returns, updated company and director information, payment of outstanding taxes, and system integration for daily tax remittances.

Firms are required to submit the necessary documentation to KRA offices or through designated email addresses.

The authority has urged companies to act promptly and take advantage of the ongoing tax amnesty before the renewal deadline.

