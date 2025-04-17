Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways.

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ diverts flights to Mombasa, Eldoret due to poor weather

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Kenya Airways has diverted flights that were set to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility.

A statement from the airline indicated that this was caused by fog.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We wish to inform our customers that due to poor visibility caused by fog this morning, some of our flights due to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were diverted to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro,” the statement indicated.

It stated that “the decisions were a safety measure to ensure the well being of our crew and customers.”

It pointed out that as a result, some delays were expected for various departures and arrivals.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Two Cabinet and 14 Principal Secretaries take oath of office

President William Ruto added that the changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Beyond the tide but who gains the least in Zanzibar’s seaweed farming

Pili narrates that she relocated to Paje with her sister to make a living through seaweed farming about ten years ago.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto refers Conflict of Interest Bill back to Parliament

The President had previously vowed to reject the bill based on amendments that he says sought to limit the powers of the Ethics and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF troops serving under MONUSCO donate medical supplies to North Kivu health centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Mount Pressure for timely NG-CDF Disbursement as Mbadi cites liquidity issues over delays

This follows revelations by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi that they have released Sh7 billion with a commitment to release an additional Sh7 billion...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mbadi Scoffs at Nyoro’s Debt Warning, Defends Treasury Amid Default Fears

Mbadi downplayed claims that Kenya was on the brink of default, instead urging a united approach to navigate what he termed ‘temporary fiscal pressures.’

1 hour ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said...

17 hours ago

World

Kenya Seeks France’s Backing to Host Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat Amid Deepening Climate Ties

She also cited the collaborative efforts under the International Tax Task Force (ITTF)—co-chaired by Kenya, France, and Barbados—which was launched at COP28 in Dubai...

22 hours ago