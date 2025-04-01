Kitui suspect in possession of police, NYS uniforms arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1— Police officers from Mutitu Police Station have apprehended 33-year-old Ernest Musyoka and recovered government stores in his possession.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that Musyoka, who was being sought for the offence of threatening to kill and assault, was arrested in his house at Itiko village.

“Upon searching the house, officers recovered an array of government stores, including a senior APS officer’s sweater, a former maroon APS sweater, and a green jungle sweater,” the DCI stated.

The haul also included three jungle belts, two pairs of APS trousers, three black berets, three jungle t-shirts, and four pairs of green socks.

Additionally, officers recovered an NYS green sweater and two NYS shirts.

Musyoka is currently being held in custody as he undergoes processing pending his arraignment.