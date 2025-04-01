Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Kitui suspect in possession of police, NYS uniforms arrested

The haul also included three jungle belts, two pairs of APS trousers, three black berets, three jungle t-shirts, and four pairs of green socks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1— Police officers from Mutitu Police Station have apprehended 33-year-old Ernest Musyoka and recovered government stores in his possession.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that Musyoka, who was being sought for the offence of threatening to kill and assault, was arrested in his house at Itiko village.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Upon searching the house, officers recovered an array of government stores, including a senior APS officer’s sweater, a former maroon APS sweater, and a green jungle sweater,” the DCI stated.

The haul also included three jungle belts, two pairs of APS trousers, three black berets, three jungle t-shirts, and four pairs of green socks.

Additionally, officers recovered an NYS green sweater and two NYS shirts.

Musyoka is currently being held in custody as he undergoes processing pending his arraignment.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

AU deploys panel of the Wise to Mediate South Sudan Crisis

The AUC said that the decision to deploy a mediation team to Juba, follows direct talks between the AU Chairperson and South Sudanese President...

15 minutes ago

Capital Health

CS Duale says SHA to clear hospital claims by the 14th of each month

Duale made the commitment as he officially assumed office, taking over from his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa.

38 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

South Sudan did not instruct Raila to meet with Museveni: Kiir’s Spokesperson David Majur

Raila, who was appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, stated upon returning from Entebbe that Kiir's administration had...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares directive for parents to pay school fees through eCitizen as unconstitutional

Justice Chacha Mwita indicated that there was no public participation in the matter and prohibited the government from enforcing the directive.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says he prevented Gachagua’s impeachmnent twice

The President disclosed that Gachagua antagonised and alienated fellow elected leaders in his two-year stint as Deputy President, leading to his ouster.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto dares critics to develop their own vision, policies

"These citizens are not fools, they know who delivers on their promise and who is propagates idle talk, conflict and deception," the Head of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New hope for Goreti as she is gifted a brand-new home in Ugenya

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, the Widows received essential support to improve their lives and provide for their families.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Turkana leaders oppose plan to integrate refugees with neighbouring communities

Local leaders have warned that the refugee integration plan could lead to conflicts with host communities already grappling with a food and water crisis

5 hours ago