Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kisumu County Set to Launch Creative Industry Policy

Speaking in Kisumu over the weekend during the launch of Baraza Media Lab at the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Mall, Odongo stressed the need to address the needs of creative industry entrepreneurs through the policy.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 6 – Sector players in the creative industry in Kisumu County have been urged to collaborate in developing a draft creative policy for the county.

Beatrice Odongo, the County Executive Committee Member for the Department of Sports, Culture, Gender, and Youth Affairs, emphasized that it is time for the county to adopt a policy to guide the growth of creativity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odongo stated that the county is ready to partner with sector players to ensure the policy is developed in the best interest of the people of Kisumu and its partners.

“Let’s come together so that we can develop this policy for the advancement of this sector,” she said.

The CECM added that once the policy is in place, the sector will be well-positioned to attract resources from both local and international sources.

Speaking in Kisumu over the weekend during the launch of Baraza Media Lab at the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Mall, Odongo stressed the need to address the needs of creative industry entrepreneurs through the policy.

“Through the policy, we will be able to secure budget allocations and develop proposals for funding,” she added.

Bovince Ochieng, the Chief Officer for Education, Technical Training, Innovation, and Social Services in Kisumu County, praised the establishment of the Lab in Kisumu as a solution to some of the challenges faced by artists.

Ochieng noted that the Lab provides a new space for creatives in Kisumu to connect, learn, and create.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Lab offers a space for learning, research, and the incubation of ideas,” Ochieng said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Trump urges US to ‘hang tough’ as 10% tariffs come into effect

Trump described the market volatility as "an economic revolution", which the US "will win".

57 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto to concede defeat and return to farming if voted out in 2027

"I am fully aware that I must meet the development expectations set by Kenyans, I have no intention of failing. However, if Kenyans vote...

19 hours ago

County News

‘Leadership is not a beauty contest,’ Ruto says while highlighting achievements in Gachagua’s backyard

"Leadership is not a beauty contest; it is defined by hard work. Kenyans want someone who is a performer," the Head of State emphasised.

21 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome calls for a fair and compassionate justice system

Speaking during the Milimani Chief Magistrate Family Court Open Day themed “Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Access to Justice through Collaboration,” Koome said stakeholders in...

1 day ago

Headlines

Gachagua allies in Nyeri and Kiambu urge political tolerance ahead of President Ruto’s visit

"I know we have wounds from what happened during the impeachment of the former Deputy President, but even so, we must differentiate between what...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The Future of Work in Kenya: Young Dreamers, Bold Doers

ideas.After graduation, doors didn’t swing open as expected. The job market felt more like a waiting room—long, uncertain, and full of closed doors.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Nominee for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke Faces Scrutiny Over GOTV Share Acquisition

A memorandum had been submitted before the committee of communication, information and innovation chaired by Dagoretti North MP John Kiarie to block his approval...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Strike out contempt of court proceedings: Wetangula, National Assembly urge court

The National Assembly argue that the contempt of court application in relation to the said ruling was defective and in breach of their right...

2 days ago