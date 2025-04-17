Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kismu youth want newly appointed PS Jacobs to expedite NYC polls

Steve Okello, a member of The Dawn of Obunga CBO, says the election of new members in NYC has dragged on for many years.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 17 – Youths in Kisumu have appealed to the newly appointed Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creating Economy and Sports, Fikirini Jacobs to expedite the delayed National Youth Council (NYC) elections.

Okello says the new PS should make it a priority to ensure youth structures are in place from the grassroots to the national level.

“We are just calling upon the government to respond to our demands and the new PS should take this as his pet project,” he said.

The youths asked the officials in office to step aside and allow elections to be conducted.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Thursday, Okello says NYC was formed to help address challenges facing young people.

Hillary Ochieng, also a member of the CBO, took issue with the Cabinet Minister Salim Mvurya, for his failure to set a date for the NYC elections.

Ochieng says the CS is giving hope, while they are demanding to know the specific timelines for the elections.

“The initial plan clearly indicated that elections would take place between February and March 2025 and an attempt by the CS to introduce uncertainty into this process undermines public trust,” he said.

He further asked the NYC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Gloria Wawira, to step out and advocate for the interest of young people in the country.

Ochieng questioned her silence over the matter at a time, young people were looking upon her for directions.

“Her silence violates our rights to access information, questions her suitability and willingness to act in the best interest of the youth,” he said.

Last year, during a town hall meeting in the Coastal region, President William Ruto stated that he will be engaging young people on how NYC can be revived.

Ochieng says the pledge by the President has remained a pipe dream, while noting that they remain committed to champion youth voices and holding leaders accountable.

“We will not be pacified by political platitudes or procedural delays. The youth of Kenya are ready to lead, what we need is a government that is ready to listen,” he said.

