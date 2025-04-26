Kiraitu’s party unveils musician ‘Karish’ as candidate in Mbeere North by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Devolution Empowerment Party of Kenya wants a break from its relationship with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, accusing it of neglecting the true cause of Kenyans.

According to the leadership of the party, the focus now turns to grassroots mobilization aimed at reviving the party and gearing towards the Mbeere North parliamentary seat left vacant with the elevation of Geoffrey Ruku as Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

The party chairman Lenny Kivuti and former Party Leader Kiraitu Murungi, said they have been side-lined in their dealings with Kenya Kwanza since inception and thus, they would want to first strengthen the party and come back as an equal partner in any negotiations.

The party has also announced its intent to field a candidate for the upcoming Mbeere North by-election when IEBC announces a vacancy with Muminji MCA and popular musician Newton Karish being the party’s favourite pick.