Kioni warns against efforts to hinder Matiang’i’s 2027 ambitions

KISII, Kenya Apr 6 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has cautioned against attempts to derail former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i’s political ambitions, asserting that any efforts to block his path will ultimately fail.

Speaking at the party’s delegates meeting in Keumbu, Kisii County, on Friday, Kioni confirmed that Dr. Matiang’i has been given the green light to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 presidential race.

Kioni also issued a warning to locals, urging them to be wary of leaders allegedly working to sow division in the Gusii region ahead of the upcoming polls. “I’ve heard people coming here preaching unity, but they are the ones spreading disunity because they’ve been sent here to divide the community. They may claim Matiang’i is facing charges, but whatever number they give him, that’s their problem. Even if they put him in jail, we will still choose him,” Kioni said.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni echoed similar sentiments, expressing his support for Matiang’i’s presidential bid. Speaking at a funeral in Nyakeore, West Mugirango, Omogeni vowed to stand by the former Interior CS despite alleged attempts to undermine his aspirations for the 2027 elections.

“President William Ruto, we ask that as we approach the 2027 election, let there be no divisions or intimidation for those who want to run against you. We don’t want to hear that someone is being intimidated for running. Let him be given the chance to stand. People of West Mugirango, do you agree with me that our candidate should not be intimidated?” Omogeni said.