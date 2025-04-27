Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BOTTOM-UP

Kindiki says Kenya Kwanza’s agriculture reforms bearing fruit

Speaking during a consultative engagement with over 5,000 coffee farmers and leaders of 24 cooperative societies in Runyenjes, Embu County, Kindiki cited that the sustained reforms in Agriculture Sector have started yielding results.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza administration is on course to fulfill its manifesto pledges.

Speaking during a consultative engagement with over 5,000 coffee farmers and leaders of 24 cooperative societies in Runyenjes, Embu County, Kindiki cited that the sustained reforms in Agriculture Sector have started yielding results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This season, coffee prices have hit record highs of between 120 and 148 shillings per kilogram of cherry, a first in 35 years,” he said.

The DP added that the Government is streamlining the fertiliser subsidy programme for coffee farmers while new legislation to govern coffee and cooperatives will be enacted and assented to within the next month or two.

He assured that the government is in fast-tracking the verification of debts owed to coffee cooperative societies to ensure that only legitimate claims benefit from the 6.8 billion shillings debt waiver by the Government.

Other interventions include availing adequate amounts of coffee seedlings to farmers, subsidizing the cost of pesticides and an ambitious coffee infrastructure modernization programme to upgrade the coffee processing methods.

Kindiki further boasted in Government has embarked on robustly marketing of Kenyan coffee globally after dismantling the cartels that controlled the milling, brokerage and marketing of coffee.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Owalo says service delivery will inform 2027 campaigns

Owalo emphasized that the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on tangible projects is not just a matter of policy, but a cornerstone for building...

55 minutes ago

Kenya

Government urged to invest in youth innovation and growth innovation

Kalua says the Government ought to invest more in innovation hubs to give the youth, who are more inclined to autonomy than employment, as...

1 hour ago

BOTTOM-UP

Local Communities to Play Bigger Role in County Development Projects

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in...

14 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

KEPSA Pushes for Reforms in Finance Bill 2025 to Boost Industrial Growth and Tax Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is advocating for reforms in the Finance Bill 2025 to foster industrial resilience,...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Murkomen Accuses Uhuru of Exploiting Youth’s Plight to Taint Ruto Regime

NAIROBI, Kenya April 26 – Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has told off former president Uhuru Kenyatta for calling on the youth...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu’s party unveils musician ‘Karish’ as candidate in Mbeere North by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Devolution Empowerment Party of Kenya wants a break from its relationship with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, accusing...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market closed indefinitely over hygiene violations

City Manager Abala Wanga informed members of the public, traders and stakeholders that the move is a public health intervention.

2 days ago