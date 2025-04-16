Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said billions of shillings is being invested in the sector in a bid to make it more beneficial to the communities relying on the Indian Ocean ecosystem in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River/ODP

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises sustained blue economy reforms as he tours the coast

The DP on Wednesday inspected ongoing construction of the Regional Centre for Marine Transport and Port Logistics at Kombani in Matuga Constituency, Kwale County, reiterating its importance in the endeavor to make the sector more profitable.

Published

MATUGA, Kwale, Apr 16 — The government is boosting income for thousands of locals depending on the coastal blue economy through construction of modern fish ports and markets, enhancing industry skills and empowerment of beach management units.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said billions of shillings is being invested in the sector in a bid to make it more beneficial to the communities relying on the Indian Ocean ecosystem in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DP on Wednesday inspected ongoing construction of the Regional Centre for Marine Transport and Port Logistics at Kombani in Matuga Constituency, Kwale County, reiterating its importance in the endeavor to make the sector more profitable.

The Centre, at 82 per cent completion, will cost of Sh607 million and will train students from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They will nurture careers in maritime transport, sea faring, port management and logistics, ship making, marine science, marine engineering, coxswains and other specializations that are in high demand globally.

“The Centre is one of the interventions the Government is making to revitalize value chains in the blue economy and empower communities who derive their livelihoods from the maritime ecosystem,” DP noted.

200,000 beneficiaries under BMUs

Further, the government has disbursed over Sh3.2 billion through various Beach Management Units and targets empowering over 200,000 beneficiaries in the five counties.

He promised the completion of a number of fish ports, fish markets and landing sites before the end of the year.

“We are building modern fish ports complete with jetty and processing factories. In Shimoni, Kwale County, the new port is costing Sh2.6 billion and is almost complete. It will provide many job opportunities to youth and women,” said Kindiki.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The five fish landing sites set for completion by September at a cost of Sh1 billion will feature cold storage facilities and ice making machines to address post-harvest losses.

The government is also acquiring deep sea fishing boats worth Sh600 million for fisherfolk in the region to venture safely into the deep sea and earn more from their trade.

“They will be able to go deep into the sea for days and come with quality and more profitable fish that will attract better prices,” DP stated.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Gachagua says President Ruto’s Sh10 Billion Claim Is a Smear Campaign

Speaking during a televised interview on Monday night, Gachagua said the narrative from his former boss was an attempt to portray him as a...

April 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Mt Kenya to shun disunity as he pacifies region ahead of Ruto tour

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Kindiki clarified that the visit is not a political maneuver but rather a commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises aimed...

March 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei blasts Murkomen for ‘incompetence’ in management of national security

Cherargei contrasted Murkomen’s tenure with that of his predecessor, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, whom he credited for containing insecurity in the volatile North Rift...

March 26, 2025

EDUCATION

Ruto promises HELB disbursements by the end of the week

Ruto made the announcement in the wake of recent protests by university students over delayed HELB disbursements.

March 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

March 7, 2025

Africa

Kindiki meets President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah as he concludes Namibia visit

Kindiki emphasized the commitment of both Kenya and Namibia to enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people interactions in a bid to foster economic growth.

March 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki defends economic policies in meeting with Kenyans in Namibia

Kindiki outlined the government’s progress in stabilizing macroeconomic indicators, increasing agricultural output, and reducing reliance on food imports, insisting that Kenya is on the...

March 2, 2025

Africa

LIVE: Namibia bids farewell to its founding leader Sam Nujoma

Nujoma died at the age of 95 in the capital Windhoek on February 10.

March 1, 2025