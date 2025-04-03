Kindiki: My Loyalty Is to President Ruto and His Development Agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto, vowing to fully support his administration in delivering development projects across the country.

Speaking in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Kindiki emphasized that his primary responsibility is to ensure the President’s agenda is implemented effectively and without delay.

He insisted he will not walk the path of his predecessor by stirring internal opposition within the government, clarifying that his role is to assist, not challenge, the Head of State.

“My work is to support the President. My duty is to ensure the programs, projects, and presidential directives are implemented faster for the benefit of wananchi,” Kindiki stated.

He highlighted the importance of political loyalty in leadership, drawing from the country’s history to illustrate how those who remained steadfast in their support for their leaders eventually rose to power.

“Mzee Moi was loyal to Mzee Kenyatta and he rose to power. Mzee Kibaki was loyal to Mzee Moi and he was blessed. Uhuru was loyal to Kibaki and he rose to power. Ruto was loyal to Kenyatta and he rose to power. I will be a loyal assistant to our President. I will be a ‘Yes man’ to the President,” he declared.

Kindiki, who previously served in the security docket, pointed to his record of cracking down on banditry as proof of his commitment to executing government directives.

The Former Interior Cabinet Secretary who has served as Deputy President for few months now has pledged to apply the same dedication to driving development across the country.

“My work is to fast-track progress of the policies and programs that ensure development. All orders that the President has given it is my mandate as the Deputy President to work with all ministries to ensure the agenda of the government is delivered to the benefit of the mwananchi,” Kindiki affirmed.

Kindiki pointed out that those who are focused on creating divisions within the government by challenging the administration should join the opposition.

“The work of the Deputy President is not to impede the President and the government. The constitution doesn’t allow it. Those who want to fight the government should join the opposition, because that’s the work of the opposition,” he stated.

The Deputy President assured that the Kenya Kwanza administration will accelerate its development projects, including the construction of JM Memorial Hospital, last-mile electricity connections for 14,000 households in Nyandarua at a cost of Sh1.6 billion, and the establishment of Nyandarua University, which was gazetted last week.