Kindiki mourns Bomet crash victims, calls for stricter road safety enforcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has sent a message of condolence to the families and friends of the victims of a tragic road accident that claimed at least 15 lives and left 14 others injured along the Kaplong-Kericho highway in Bomet County.

“Condolences and deep sympathies to the families and friends of the 13 victims of the fatal road traffic accident that occurred earlier today at Kapkatet,” Kindiki said in a statement. “May the Almighty God comfort the bereaved.”

The Deputy President called for enhanced road safety measures, stressing that respect for traffic rules, stricter enforcement, and common courtesy among motorists are vital in reducing road fatalities.

“Respect for road safety rules, stricter enforcement measures and simple courtesies among motorists should help our nation mitigate against the high number of road fatalities that we are experiencing,” he said.

The Saturday afternoon accident at Cheptangulgei involved a private car, a 14-seater matatu, and a lorry. Bomet Traffic Commandant Amos Namasaka confirmed that several passengers died on the spot, with others rushed to hospitals in Bomet and Kericho counties for emergency treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the private car was ferrying individuals from a celebration, with loud music and careless driving cited as contributing factors to the crash, which occurred at around 2:50 PM.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, five people who were critically injured were referred to Tenwek Hospital, while others were treated at nearby health facilities. Rescue efforts involved the Bomet County Government, Kenya Police, and emergency responders from Kaplong Mission Hospital.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok expressed his sorrow, saying: “The three-car accident has led to fatalities and serious injuries. We wish the injured a quick recovery and send our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve lost their loved ones.”

Graphic images and videos of the wreckage—particularly the mangled matatu—circulated on social media, prompting the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to appeal for restraint from the public. “We humbly request members of the public to show respect and desist from sharing images of the crash,” NTSA said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The National Police Service confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with initial findings pointing to a head-on collision between the matatu and the lorry. Police urged motorists to observe speed limits and be cautious, especially during overtaking.

The Bomet tragedy comes barely a day after another crash in Mombasa, where 14 people were injured in a collision involving a Tahmeed bus and a public vehicle at Kibarani. The victims are receiving treatment at the Coast General and Referral Hospital.

Authorities have expressed growing concern over the surge in fatal road accidents, urging collective action to enhance safety across the country’s roads.