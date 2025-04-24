Connect with us

County News

Kindiki directs KFS to allow limited, orderly farming in Dundori Forest

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Apr 24 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed the Kenya Forest Services to allow limited but orderly farming in Dundori Forest in Nakuru County.

He said this will help in balancing farmers’ access with conservation of the ecosystem.

“As requested by the people, I have asked Kenya Forest Service officers not to harass residents as we work with the leaders to ensure the shamba-system is done without harassment and without destroying our forests,” DP affirmed.

The DP also called for a meeting with leaders from Nakuru next week to solve pending issues on issuance of title deeds and shamba-system farming in the area as requested by the residents.

Prof Kindiki said issuance of title deeds will be speeded up as urged by the residents.

“I have spoken with the Lands CS and PS and the county government to hurry preparation and distribution of title deeds for the people of Dundori and other areas in Nakuru including Subukia and Gilgil,” he revealed.

The DP informed the residents of the government’s unwavering commitment to continue to lower the cost of living through subsidizing farm input, lowering inflation and rate of foreign exchange to ease the prices of food and other critical necessities.

“I want to assure you that we are working hard to fulfil all the promises we made to the people of Kenya. Before we come back to ask for your votes again, we will account for each and every promise we made to the people of Kenya,” said DP Kindiki.

