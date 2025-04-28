Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kindiki defends government’s partnership with churches

Speaking during a fundraiser at Marani Catholic Church in Kitutu Chache, Kindiki said the government complements, not competes with, the church, emphasizing that leaders see the church as an ally

Published

KISII, Kenya Apr 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s partnership with churches, dismissing claims of division between church and state.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Marani Catholic Church in Kitutu Chache, Kindiki said the government complements, not competes with, the church, emphasizing that leaders see the church as an ally.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated the government would only engage with churches willing to partner.

“As a government,we respect the church ,we have no beef,no quarrelling to do with them ,there is no competition with the church ,we only complementing each other,”stated Kindiki.

The DP said as leaders, they view the church as an ally not an enemy.

“Actually our objectives are the same.Those who are happy with this partnership we shall work with you,those who are not ready we would respect you ,”he stated .

He said as government leaders they would only be willing to fundraise in churches that welcome them.

“We would not force ourselves on you,we shall respect you ,”Kindiki told congregants at Marani in Kitutu Chache.

The DP said the government was duly committed to reach every corner of the country with development without discrimination.

“As a government we are fully aware of what we are supposed to do for our people. Already we have done some and more others are underway,”he stated.

He also fend off criticism being levelled on the President William Ruto government saying already much has been done to improve the cost of living among Kenyans.

“The cost of fertilizers were high, most foods were beyond the reach of many Kenyans but this has since been managed,”Kindiki said.

He also credited Ruto for stabilizing the dollar against the local shilling.

“We are still working to ensure the shilling stabilises the more,”he said.

Kindiki said the country reaped the highest bonus returns for tea farmers after a decade.

“With the subsidy, the farmers are likely to earn more going into the future,”he said.

Kindiki told those who criticise the government to be patient saying it is barely three years office.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Police detain two teens with AK-47 rifle in Lokichogio

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the duo was nabbed following a tip-off from members of the public.

17 minutes ago
President William Ruto had earlier nominated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to attend the Pope's Funeral President William Ruto had earlier nominated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to attend the Pope's Funeral

Kenya

Ruto’s globe-trotting exposed again after Rome trip, breaking cost-cutting promises

President Ruto, a non-Catholic was the only African head of state to attend Pope Francis' funeral in person.

45 minutes ago

Capital Health

Preparations in Top Gear for 10th Annual Scientific Diabetes Conference in Naivasha

Kenya Diabetes Study Group President Rosslyn Ngugi says the conference aims to spark meaningful conversations and collaboration that will shape the future of diabetes...

20 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Kindiki says Kenya Kwanza’s agriculture reforms bearing fruit

Speaking during a consultative engagement with over 5,000 coffee farmers and leaders of 24 cooperative societies in Runyenjes, Embu County, Kindiki cited that the...

23 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Owalo says service delivery will inform 2027 campaigns

Owalo emphasized that the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on tangible projects is not just a matter of policy, but a cornerstone for building...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Government urged to invest in youth innovation and growth innovation

Kalua says the Government ought to invest more in innovation hubs to give the youth, who are more inclined to autonomy than employment, as...

1 day ago

BOTTOM-UP

Local Communities to Play Bigger Role in County Development Projects

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in...

2 days ago

BOTTOM-UP

KEPSA Pushes for Reforms in Finance Bill 2025 to Boost Industrial Growth and Tax Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is advocating for reforms in the Finance Bill 2025 to foster industrial resilience,...

2 days ago