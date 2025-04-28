Kindiki defends government’s partnership with churches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Apr 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s partnership with churches, dismissing claims of division between church and state.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Marani Catholic Church in Kitutu Chache, Kindiki said the government complements, not competes with, the church, emphasizing that leaders see the church as an ally.

He stated the government would only engage with churches willing to partner.

“As a government,we respect the church ,we have no beef,no quarrelling to do with them ,there is no competition with the church ,we only complementing each other,”stated Kindiki.

The DP said as leaders, they view the church as an ally not an enemy.

“Actually our objectives are the same.Those who are happy with this partnership we shall work with you,those who are not ready we would respect you ,”he stated .

He said as government leaders they would only be willing to fundraise in churches that welcome them.

“We would not force ourselves on you,we shall respect you ,”Kindiki told congregants at Marani in Kitutu Chache.

The DP said the government was duly committed to reach every corner of the country with development without discrimination.

“As a government we are fully aware of what we are supposed to do for our people. Already we have done some and more others are underway,”he stated.

He also fend off criticism being levelled on the President William Ruto government saying already much has been done to improve the cost of living among Kenyans.

“The cost of fertilizers were high, most foods were beyond the reach of many Kenyans but this has since been managed,”Kindiki said.

He also credited Ruto for stabilizing the dollar against the local shilling.

“We are still working to ensure the shilling stabilises the more,”he said.

Kindiki said the country reaped the highest bonus returns for tea farmers after a decade.

“With the subsidy, the farmers are likely to earn more going into the future,”he said.

Kindiki told those who criticise the government to be patient saying it is barely three years office.