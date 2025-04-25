Connect with us

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga addressing the media in Kisumu/KNA/Chris Mahandara

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market closed indefinitely over hygiene violations

City Manager Abala Wanga informed members of the public, traders and stakeholders that the move is a public health intervention.

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 25 – The management of Kisumu City has closed operations at the Kibuye Open Air market until further notice over fears of a cholera outbreak.

Abala says an assessment report by the department of public health pointed to a bleak future for the market goers.

“The department has raised serious concerns over the existence of multiple public health nuisances at the market,” he said.

He says the danger poses a significant threat to the health of the general public but also risks escalating the spread of cholera.

Abala says the most notorious nuisances identified include, lack of clean and safe water supply, improper solid waste management and unsanitary ablution blocks and toilet facilities.

Others are, open and unsafe cooking practices within the market and blocked drainage systems and encroachment on access lanes.

“These conditions pose an imminent risk to public health, especially during this rainy season when waterborne disease transmission is heightened,” he said.

While addressing the press at his office in Kisumu on Friday, Abala announced that the closure will remain in force until action is taken.

He says the city will strive during the closure period to provide adequate, clean and safe water supply to the market.

“We are also going to design and implement a solid waste management system for effective waste collection and disposal,” he said.

Also targeted, is the removal of all structures and stalls obstructing drainage systems and access lanes.

During the temporary closure, Abala directed the general public and all traders that the market day for Kibuye, which falls on Sunday, will be moved to Uhuru Business Complex Market.

He says the city has put in place adequate measures to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure minimal disruption to trading activities.

The leadership of the market has had a ruing tussle with the City management for a long period of time.

Often, the matter has been taken to court, thwarting plans by the City to kick out the current market leadership, with the closure being seen as efforts by the city to drive out the leadership.

