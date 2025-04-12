KHRC sues to have Butere Girls perform ‘Echoes of War’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a court petition seeking to compel the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival committee to allow Butere Girls’ High School to perform their play Echoes of War using the original script, props, and with their director present.

KHRC argues that blocking the performance violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and information.

As an alternative, the commission wants the court to suspend the ongoing festiva set to end tomorrow until the case is heard and determined.

The petition comes amid controversy after the play, believed to address social injustice and state excesses, was reportedly barred, prompting protests and the tear-gassing of students and journalists.

The government denies claims of censorship.