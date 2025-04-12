Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC sues to have Butere Girls perform ‘Echoes of War’

KHRC argues that blocking the performance violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and information.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a court petition seeking to compel the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival committee to allow Butere Girls’ High School to perform their play Echoes of War using the original script, props, and with their director present.

KHRC argues that blocking the performance violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and information.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As an alternative, the commission wants the court to suspend the ongoing festiva set to end tomorrow until the case is heard and determined.

The petition comes amid controversy after the play, believed to address social injustice and state excesses, was reportedly barred, prompting protests and the tear-gassing of students and journalists.

The government denies claims of censorship.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of GSU officer buried in Church compound seek govt help to exhume him

On Friday, the family of the deceased and Opapo residents engaged the Rongo police in a running battle when they stormed the church to...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We need urgent reforms at TSC, Junet says

Junet criticized the TSC leadership, citing concerns over stalled teacher promotions and a lack of new teacher recruitment.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCJ Mwilu urges judicial officers to uphold fairness, independence and integrity

The DCJ called on Magistrates and Kadhis to abide by their oath of office that mandates them to dispense justice without any fear, favour...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man beheads his two children in Bomet tragedy

The motive of the attack was not immediately established. Police said they are interrogating him for more information.

35 minutes ago

Kenya

Passenger Dies on Board Kenya Airways Flight from New York to Nairobi

The elderly passenger reportedly collapsed mid-flight, prompting immediate action from the flight crew.

41 minutes ago

Kenya

Court orders reinstatement of Muturi’s security detail

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the conservatory order on April 11, 2025, at the Milimani Law Courts, in response to a petition filed by Muturi.

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga Accepts Mutula Kilonzo’s apology over his HIV/AIDS remarks

Mutula had urged the young participants to remain cautious during their visit, citing Homa Bay's high HIV/AIDS prevalence and the county’s openness in addressing...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Women Fund refutes claims of impropriety, asserts its integrity and sterling performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Women Enterprise Fund has dismissed as unfounded and malicious, attacks by anonymous critics circulating on social media platforms,...

20 hours ago