Kenya’s Jukwaa la Usalama Initiative Begins with Pwani Edition: A New Approach to National Security Governance

The Pwani Edition served as the first of a series of regional forums designed to bridge the gap between citizens and security institutions.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Kenya has ushered in a transformative approach to national security governance with the official launch of the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, aimed at fostering inclusive, community-driven security reforms.

Held on April 8, 2025, in the coastal region of Mombasa, the Pwani Edition served as the first of a series of regional forums designed to bridge the gap between citizens and security institutions.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration under the Kenya Kwanza administration, marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s approach to public safety.

Jukwaa la Usalama, a platform for structured dialogue between communities and the government, enables citizens to directly engage with policymakers, security agencies, and local administrators.

The initiative prioritizes public participation, mutual accountability, and long-term reform, creating space for ordinary Kenyans to voice their security concerns and propose solutions to the challenges they face.

The Pwani Edition brought together diverse community representatives—ranging from religious leaders and elders to youth groups and women’s organizations—who collectively addressed security issues unique to the coastal region.

The forums emphasize proactive engagement, allowing local communities to work with security officials in identifying and solving problems before they escalate.

During the Pwani Edition, attendees highlighted issues such as violent extremism, drug abuse, land disputes, and gender-based violence.

The government’s response was swift, with actionable commitments to combat drug trafficking, address land tenure conflicts, and implement counter-radicalization strategies.

These tangible outcomes demonstrate the initiative’s potential to transform how security is approached in Kenya.

A key feature of Jukwaa la Usalama is its focus on empowering local communities as key drivers of security governance.

The initiative moves beyond traditional top-down enforcement, instead fostering an environment where citizens are not only recipients of safety but active participants in its maintenance.

The Coast forum highlighted grassroots models, including women-led neighborhood watches and youth mentorship programs, which are now being considered for replication in other regions.

As the program progresses across the country, each regional forum will focus on issues relevant to the local context.

The Ministry of Interior has outlined a detailed, sequenced rollout plan that will tailor discussions to the distinct security needs of each area.

For example, while the Pwani Edition addressed maritime security and radicalization, future forums in areas like the North Rift will center on cattle rustling and militia activity.

In addition to the direct engagement between citizens and security officials, the initiative is also data-driven.

The Ministry plans to consolidate feedback from the forums into a national digital platform, allowing for real-time trend analysis and better resource allocation.

This data-driven approach aligns with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), ensuring that the concerns of grassroots communities inform national security policies and decisions.

The initiative also enhances institutional accountability. Community concerns raised during the forums are documented and matched with specific institutional responses, which are reviewed for follow-up.

This system of performance tracking will help ensure that the government remains responsive to the needs of its citizens, fostering trust and confidence in the security system.

Jukwaa la Usalama’s Pwani Edition demonstrated the power of inclusive, people-centered governance.

By giving local communities a voice in shaping national security strategies, Kenya is setting the stage for a more transparent, accountable, and responsive system.

