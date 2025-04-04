Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justice Lawrence Mugambi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s High Court affirms jurisdiction over Meta violations in Ethiopia

Justice Lawrence Mugambi determined that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over Meta for violations committed by its content moderators based in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 — Kenya’s High Court will proceed to hear a lawsuit against Meta, the social media giant that owns Facebook, over rights violations committed in Ethiopia after the court affirmed its reach on trans-jurisdictional matters on Thursday.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi determined, in a ruling on Thursday, that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over Meta for violations committed by its content moderators based in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision paves the way for a full hearing on a petition that raises critical concerns regarding human rights and social media governance.

In his ruling, Justice Mugambi dismissed an application by Meta to strike out the petition, asserting that the case deserved a hearing on its merits rather than a dismissal at the preliminary stage.

The petitioners — Ethiopians Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, a former Amnesty International researcher, together with The Katiba Institute — accuse Meta of promoting harmful content during the armed conflict in northern Ethiopia from November 2020 to November 2022.  

Human Rights in the Digital Era

Mugambi noted the global implications of the case as worth paying attention.

“The Petition raises fundamental concerns on acts or omissions that may have been made regarding content posted on Facebook Platform by content moderators based in Kenya that may impact on observance of human rights beyond Kenya through the use of social media. This in my view perfectly falls within the purview of this Court’s jurisdiction to consider under Article 165 (3) (b) of the Constitution,” he ruled.

The decision recognizes the transnational nature of digital content moderation and its potential impact on fundamental rights beyond Kenya, underscoring the responsibility of tech giants in upholding ethical and legal standards across jurisdictions.

Justice Mugambi invited Chief Justice Martha Koome to empanel a bench to undertake a full trail considering weighty constitutional matters raised on the subjects of human rights, AI ethics, and digital justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Justice Mugambi noted that the petition raises substantial constitutional questions regarding the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in content moderation, potential algorithmic biases, and the broader accountability of social media platforms.

The ruling marks a significant step forward in global efforts to hold tech companies accountable for their operations beyond their home countries, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a leader in digital rights litigation.

The decision strengthens the legal standing of digital rights activists and content moderators who have long raised concerns about the treatment of workers and the psychological toll of content moderation.

It establishes a significant precedent, affirming that Kenyan courts can adjudicate matters concerning global technology companies operating within its borders.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt initiates repatriation process for 4,993 Kenyans living in Ethiopia’s Dillo, Megado

He emphasized that the government is in constant communication with Ethiopian authorities and international agencies to facilitate the evacuation.

2 days ago

Africa

Ethiopia does not want war with Eritrea, says PM

Abiy's comments to parliament on Thursday came amid fresh concerns that the neighbours, which have had a fractious relationship in the past, could be...

March 20, 2025

Africa

Armed men abduct dozens from a bus in Ethiopia

The incident happened in Ali Doro, which is near an area where around 100 university students were similarly abducted as they were heading home...

March 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UNHCR warns funding shortages expose more women and girls at risk of violence

Further the refugee agency noted that funding shortfalls are forcing humanitarian organizations to cut essential services in crisis-affected regions.

March 8, 2025

Kenya

KNCHR Demands Probe Into Rights Violations in Isiolo, Marsabit Security Operation

KNCHR Vice-Chairperson claimed that several police officers have been reportedly using intimidation tactics, including arresting a five-year-old boy to force the father to surrender...

March 5, 2025

World

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen killed by Ethiopia militia in Turkana

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at...

February 23, 2025

Africa

Abiy urges African states to protect data sovereignty amid AI race

The Prime Minister stressed that while AI offers unprecedented opportunities to transform economies, it also presents risks of digital exploitation.

February 15, 2025

Africa

AU Assembly kicks off in Addis Ababa where leaders will elect Faki’s successor

Saturday's program included opening remarks by African Union (AU) Chairperson Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki, host Prime Minister Abiy...

February 15, 2025