Kenyans want stronger climate action from rich nations

Published

NAIROOBI, Kenya Apr 23 – A new Afrobarometer survey released on Earth Day shows most Kenyans aware of climate change say it is worsening their lives and want stronger action from both the government and wealthy nations.

Out of 28 African countries surveyed, 62% of Kenyans are aware of climate change.

Among them, 80% say it has made life worse, and 65% blame human activity.

Nearly 40% believe the Kenyan government should lead efforts to combat it, while 25% look to rich countries.

Kenyans also support investments in climate-resilient infrastructure (82%), pressure on developed nations for more aid (77%), and wind and solar energy (68%), even if costs rise.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

Nine survey rounds in up to 42 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 10 surveys were launched in January 2024.

Afrobarometer’s national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice that yield country-level results with margins of error of +/-2 to +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

