Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to gain more from broadbased govt: President Ruto

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country’s true potential.

Published

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Apr 2 – Kenyans stand to gain more from the broadbased government as opposed to a divided country along ethnic lines, President William Ruto has said. 

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country’s true potential.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“No community, county, or region will be sidelined by the Broad-Based Government,” he said when he addressed residents of Nanyuki town on Tuesday. 

He added: “We are going to walk together to make our country more inclusive, prosperous, and better for all of us.”

He reiterated his stand that no community or region has to exit government for another to feel accomodated.

The President began the day’s activities by flagging off the Last Mile Connectivity Project in Ng’arachi, Laikipia West Constituency. 

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Governors Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

Others were Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing), William Kabogo (ICT), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Migos Ogamba (Education), Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), and Rebecca Miano (Tourism).

The President said the government is investing Sh1.12 billion to connect over 9,000 households to electricity in Laikipia County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also commissioned the rehabilitated Ng’arachi Comprehensive School, one of the nine schools the government has rehabilitated in the county following destruction of education infrastructure by bandits and cattle rustlers.

The President said this will facilitate learners’ return to school ensuring no pupil or student is left behind. 

He also delivered a school bus to Dr Wachira Secondary School, Kiamariga, and handed over carwash machines to boda boda operators in the county to boost their businesses.

President Ruto said the government has made significant progress in addressing insecurity and cattle rustling in Laikipia County, and explained that this has led to peace and a return of significant socio-economic activities.

“We will deal with the few remaining criminals. They must stop,” he said.

The President assured Laikipia County residents that the government will step up efforts to curb human-wildlife conflict.

In Nanyuki town, Laikipia East Constituency, President Ruto laid the foundation stone for the construction of 10 classrooms at Nanyuki District Education Board Primary and Junior Secondary School. 

He also inspected the Sh350 million Nanyuki Modern Market and addressed residents on the other programmes being undertaken in the country’s journey of transformation. 

He also visited the 200-unit Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project that is now 97 per cent complete. Launched in January 2024, the project has so far created more than 1,000 jobs for young people and women.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to give priority to hustlers such as mama mboga and boda boda riders in the allocation of housing units.

The President announced that tendering for an additional 1,000 units in the town is about to be completed, signalling more job opportunities for the youth. 

He directed the Ministry of Roads to urgently tarmac the Liki-Ndukuma and Trojan-Ruai roads, which the residents have complained of for a long time. 

In Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, the President launched the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project, commissioned 16 classroom blocks at Narumoru Primary School, and inspected progress at the Narumoru Market.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga praised President Ruto for bringing development projects to Nyeri County and the larger Mt Kenya region.

“Let no one tell you not to visit Nyeri; come as many times as you can. We looked for this government, and we are in to stay,” he said in Kieni.

Others present were Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi, MPs, and MCAs among other leaders. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya to Co-Host Global Centre on Adaptation

The GCA, which is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will now establish a dual headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Ruto expected in Meru and Kirinyaga on Day Two of Mount Kenya tour

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Kenya Railways Boss Over 19-Year Delay in Retiree Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – A parliamentary oversight committee has summoned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Mainga to explain the 19-year delay...

15 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda’s envoy to Kenya urges global action against hate speech at symposium marking 31st commemoration of the Tutsi genocide

Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC CEO Clashes with House Committee Over Recruit List Submission

Committee Vice Chairperson Charles Were insisted that the names must be presented for verification.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi hands over Public service docket to Mudavadi

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi on March 26, following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service in June...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale commits to full implementation of Universal Health Coverage

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social...

19 hours ago