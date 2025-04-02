Kenyans to gain more from broadbased govt: President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Apr 2 – Kenyans stand to gain more from the broadbased government as opposed to a divided country along ethnic lines, President William Ruto has said.

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country’s true potential.

“No community, county, or region will be sidelined by the Broad-Based Government,” he said when he addressed residents of Nanyuki town on Tuesday.

He added: “We are going to walk together to make our country more inclusive, prosperous, and better for all of us.”

He reiterated his stand that no community or region has to exit government for another to feel accomodated.

The President began the day’s activities by flagging off the Last Mile Connectivity Project in Ng’arachi, Laikipia West Constituency.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Governors Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

Others were Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing), William Kabogo (ICT), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Migos Ogamba (Education), Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), and Rebecca Miano (Tourism).

The President said the government is investing Sh1.12 billion to connect over 9,000 households to electricity in Laikipia County.

He also commissioned the rehabilitated Ng’arachi Comprehensive School, one of the nine schools the government has rehabilitated in the county following destruction of education infrastructure by bandits and cattle rustlers.

The President said this will facilitate learners’ return to school ensuring no pupil or student is left behind.

He also delivered a school bus to Dr Wachira Secondary School, Kiamariga, and handed over carwash machines to boda boda operators in the county to boost their businesses.

President Ruto said the government has made significant progress in addressing insecurity and cattle rustling in Laikipia County, and explained that this has led to peace and a return of significant socio-economic activities.

“We will deal with the few remaining criminals. They must stop,” he said.

The President assured Laikipia County residents that the government will step up efforts to curb human-wildlife conflict.

In Nanyuki town, Laikipia East Constituency, President Ruto laid the foundation stone for the construction of 10 classrooms at Nanyuki District Education Board Primary and Junior Secondary School.

He also inspected the Sh350 million Nanyuki Modern Market and addressed residents on the other programmes being undertaken in the country’s journey of transformation.

He also visited the 200-unit Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project that is now 97 per cent complete. Launched in January 2024, the project has so far created more than 1,000 jobs for young people and women.

President Ruto directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to give priority to hustlers such as mama mboga and boda boda riders in the allocation of housing units.

The President announced that tendering for an additional 1,000 units in the town is about to be completed, signalling more job opportunities for the youth.

He directed the Ministry of Roads to urgently tarmac the Liki-Ndukuma and Trojan-Ruai roads, which the residents have complained of for a long time.

In Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, the President launched the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project, commissioned 16 classroom blocks at Narumoru Primary School, and inspected progress at the Narumoru Market.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga praised President Ruto for bringing development projects to Nyeri County and the larger Mt Kenya region.

“Let no one tell you not to visit Nyeri; come as many times as you can. We looked for this government, and we are in to stay,” he said in Kieni.

Others present were Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi, MPs, and MCAs among other leaders.