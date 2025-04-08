Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans open to more taxes for adequate healthcare access

A new report by AfroBarometer, a Pan-African survey firm, shows that nearly six in ten locals (57 percent) are in support of high taxes to fund medical programs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 – A majority of Kenyans are open to an increase in taxes to enable adequate healthcare access for all.

A new report by AfroBarometer, a Pan-African survey firm, shows that nearly six in ten locals (57 percent) are in support of high taxes to fund medical programs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya is one of the African countries with costly medical care services, which means that many families without government or private medical coverage struggle financially when an illness befalls them, forcing many to resort to harambees to foot bills.

For example, last year, data from KNBS showed that healthcare costs went up by 3.3 percent, exacerbated by rising fees, drug prices, insurance premiums, and hospital premiums.

A 2021 FinAccess national survey and the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS 2022) showed that only one out of every four Kenyans has access to health insurance, a 16 percent drop compared to 2019.

“This means that about one in every five Kenyans who previously had health coverage opted out of insurance due to reduced household incomes at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” FSD said in a report.

To improve uptake, the government rolled out the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) countrywide to enable all Kenyans to have access to health care services affordably.

Gabon, Cabo Verde, Guinea, Madagascar, Liberia, and Mali are among African countries whose citizens prefer high taxes to fund medical care services at 89 percent, 88 percent, 86 percent, 85 percent, 84 percent, and 83 percent, respectively.

However, Mauritians and Moroccans are not so much open to more taxes at 45 percent and 48 percent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano pitches for Kenya’s membership in UN Tourism Executive Council

This follows the submission of Kenya’s proposal to all UN Tourism Member States on March 21, 2025.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hands serial vandal six-year jail term

Odiyo, described by prosecutors as a habitual offender with previous convictions for similar offenses, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

29 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi says Nairobi to sustain Sudan humanitarian efforts despite Khartoum’s exports ban

He maintained that Nairobi will not allow trade disputes to interfere with critical support for the Sudanese people, who are facing a deepening crisis.

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa County Announces Controlled Demolition of Unsafe Building on Abdel Nasser Road

The decision follows a detailed structural assessment by a multi-agency team, which included the County Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Housing, the National...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

150,000 Customers Targeted For Connection in a New Last Mile Connectivity Project 

The customers, comprising households and MSMEs,  will be spread across 45 counties, except Nairobi and Mombasa.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation opens regional offices in Nairobi after Gen Z protests funding row

Mudavadi lauded the Foundation as a “reliable development partner” to governments, civil society organizations, and the media in the region.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Politicians Bankrolling Gangs Will Be Arrested, Murkomen Warns

The CS announced a crackdown to apprehend politicians said to be holding night meetings with youths in the areas in the guise of helping...

2 hours ago

County News

Govt designates Tiriki East Vihiga’s sixth Sub-County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Government on Monday officially commissioned Tiriki East Sub-County in a ceremony held at Shiviringa, now designated as the...

3 hours ago