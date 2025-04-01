Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kenyans in earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand directed to register in Bangkok Embassy for assistance

The PS has further called on Kenyans in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas for their safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu has urged Kenyans living in Myanmar and Thailand to register with the Kenyan Embassy for emergency assistance and real-time updates in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck parts of the two countries on May 28.

She advised Kenyans to register with the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand, or the nearest East African Community diplomatic mission.

For assistance and updates they can also contact hotline: +66990745752 or Email: bangkok@mfa.go.ke.

“If in a damaged or unstable building, move to a safe, open area if possible. Be vigilant about falling debris, landslides, or damaged infrastructure. Check on fellow Kenyans, especially students, diaspora workers, and vulnerable individuals, to ensure their well-being,” Njogu appealed.

The 7.7 -magnitude earthquake, which struck Myanmar’s eastern region near the Thai border, has caused widespread destruction.

