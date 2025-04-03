Kenya boosts support for children with disabilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to disability inclusion with a series of legislative and policy measures to ensure children with disabilities receive equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and social services.

Speaking at the UNICEF-hosted event on Partnerships for Impact for Children with Disabilities at the Global Disability Summit (GDS) 2025, Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs Joseph Motari cited Kenya’s progressive steps towards disability inclusion.

“Kenya is deeply committed to inclusive development, ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive,” Motari stated.

Kenya in 2024 enacted the Persons with Disabilities National Policy (2024), a comprehensive framework aimed at creating equal opportunities for children with disabilities.

The policy emphasizes a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to disability inclusion, focusing on access to education, healthcare, and social protection.

Additionally, the Family Protection and Social Welfare Policy has been introduced to strengthen the family unit and provide targeted support to families with children who have disabilities.

The government is shifting away from institutional care and towards community-based support models, ensuring that children with disabilities grow up in nurturing family environments.

With education being a key pillar in the government’s inclusion agenda, Motari announced that Kenya is implementing differentiated funding for children with disabilities across all education levels, along with targeted teacher training and curriculum adaptations.

“To make meaningful progress, we must provide the necessary infrastructure and training to empower both teachers and students,” he emphasized.

Recognizing the importance of accurate data in policy formulation, Kenya is preparing to conduct a National Disability Survey.

This initiative will guide resource allocation, identify service gaps, and enhance the efficiency of government interventions in disability inclusion.

“Data is crucial in understanding the unique challenges faced by children with disabilities and developing solutions that address their needs effectively,” Motari noted.

Motari also underscored Kenya’s efforts to integrate disability considerations into emergency preparedness plans.

This initiative is crucial in ensuring that children with disabilities are not overlooked during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters and conflicts, where they are often among the most vulnerable.

Motari further reaffirmed that disability inclusion is not just a human rights issue but a fundamental aspect of sustainable development.

“Through partnerships, we can create lasting change that ensures every child has the chance to live a fulfilling and dignified life,” he concluded.