DIPLOMACY

Kenya to open consulate in Haiti to support peace mission

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto noted that the consulate will provide strategic support to Kenya’s leadership role in helping restore order in Haiti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Consulate-General in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to support its peacekeeping and diplomatic missions in the Caribbean.

The diplomatic mission will be headed by former Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, whose nomination was approved by National Assembly in January.

More than 600 Kenyan officers had already been stationed in Haiti as part of a multinational force of police officers and soldiers from other countries who assist Haiti’s police in fighting the violent gangs in control of much of Port-au-Prince.

