Kenya to Co-Host Global Centre on Adaptation

The GCA, which is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will now establish a dual headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – Kenya has been honoured with the opportunity to co-host the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), an international institution focused on accelerating climate change action.

President William Ruto made the announcement after hosting a key meeting of the GCA at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

“Alongside former President Macky Sall of Senegal, the new chair of the GCA Board, we reaffirmed our commitment to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, a pivotal initiative for climate resilience and sustainable development,” the Head of State stated.

Ruto expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and the Gates Foundation for their steadfast support of Africa.

“Although Africa is the continent most impacted by the climate crisis, it remains the cradle of green innovation, offering the world some of the best opportunities for mitigating the effects of climate change,” he added.

