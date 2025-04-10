Kenya to Be Reviewed on Progress Toward Exiting FATF Grey List

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – A Kenyan delegation is in Tanzania to defend the country’s progress in addressing strategic deficiencies flagged by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its mutual evaluation.

The review is part of an ongoing follow-up process as Kenya seeks to be removed from the FATF grey list.

Tanzania is currently undergoing its final on-site assessment ahead of an expected delisting. If successful, it will leave Kenya as the only East African country still under increased FATF monitoring, following Uganda’s exit last year.

Kenya’s greylisting has had far-reaching consequences, including reduced investor confidence, constrained trade, and restricted financial flows.

To address this, Parliament is debating an amendment bill aimed at closing legal and regulatory gaps and aligning the country’s financial laws with international standards.

The bill, if passed, would demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to the FATF Action Plan and mark a significant step toward reintegration into the global financial system.

However, based on Wednesday’s proceedings, it remains unclear whether Parliament will pass the necessary legislative changes in time to positively influence the FATF’s upcoming assessment.