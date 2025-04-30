Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Targets $4.5 Billion Fodder Market in Landmark Investment Push

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya has begun laying the foundation for a long-term solution to its feed and fodder crisis, with a new focus on structured investments and youth involvement.

At a high-level breakfast hosted at a city hotel on Wednesday, stakeholders from across the livestock sector gathered to set the stage for the country’s first-ever Fodder Contracting and Investment Action, known as KeFFCIA 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The initiative is being led by the Kenya Feed and Fodder Alliance (KeFFA), in collaboration with the State Department for Livestock Development and supported by the African Union–InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) under the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFS) Project, with funding from the Gates Foundation.

The event, which drew commercial fodder producers, processors, financiers, insurers, and development partners, marks the beginning of a new approach to resolving Kenya’s national feed deficit, which currently stands at 30 million metric tonnes.

That deficit represents an investment opportunity estimated at $4.5 billion.

Speaking at the event, KeFFA President Tumal Olto made it clear that KeFFA intends to lead the charge, not just as a facilitator but as a fully engaged stakeholder.

“We are not just relying on external support. This alliance will be powered by our members, their ideas, their resources, and their commitment,” he said.

KeFFCIA 1, scheduled for June 25, will feature Kenya’s first national Fodder Deal Room.

The platform will bring together buyers, producers, and investors for direct negotiations and will highlight bankable projects, especially those led by youth and women.

KeFFA will also use the event to launch its five-year strategic plan (2025–2029), focused on structured contracting, inclusive financing, and improved aggregation across the value chain.

The strategy is closely aligned with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which has earmarked $1 billion for the livestock sector.

According to AU-IBAR Director Dr. Huyam Salih, the challenge goes beyond agriculture.

“Feed and fodder are essential to human development. They directly affect nutrition, rural jobs, and national stability,” she said.

Stakeholders said structured fodder systems represent not only an agricultural solution but a business opportunity.

With capital, technical support, and policy alignment now in place, KeFFA says the focus must shift to active participation — especially by youth looking for serious ventures in agribusiness.

KeFFCIA 1 is expected to play a critical role in this shift, turning fodder from a forgotten input into a major economic driver.

The government was represented by Prof Abdi Guliye, Advisor on Livestock and Rangeland Management at the Executive Office of the President.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to feed security as a national priority under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Prof Guliye emphasized the need for structured investments and stronger public-private partnerships to stabilize the sector.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MKU Heightens Research for Malaria on Expectant mothers

According to the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, the program dubbed as Africa meets Bavaria, is aimed at fostering a vibrant research culture...

53 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Raise Alarm Over Suspected Manipulation of Betting Winnings

According to lawmakers, while the volume of money staked by punters has been steadily rising,reflected in a sharp increase in excise duty collections, taxes...

1 hour ago

Headlines

PS Omollo exudes confidence in Homa Bay preparations to host Madaraka Day

HOMA BAY, Kenya Apr 30 – Interior Cabinet Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has lauded the progress made in Homa Bay as it prepares to...

2 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Court to rule on Waititu’s bail pending appeal on May 8

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption-related charges. The court, however, gave him an alternative option to...

3 hours ago

crime

Ex-Police Commissioner, Two Others Granted Bail in Farmhand Murder Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Retired Commissioner of Police Michael Mbugua and two co-accused persons have been granted cash bail of 100,000 Shillings each...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-Kabarak road closed after a sinkhole appears following heavy rains

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders all police officers at protests to wear uniforms and not conceal their faces

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA issues tax compliance reminder to betting firms ahead of license renewal

To facilitate the process, KRA will verify tax compliance for both the companies and their directors.

7 hours ago