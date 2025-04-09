Kenya streamlining business processes to foster investor-friendly environment: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Kenya is streamlining business processes to foster a more efficient and investor-friendly environment for enterprises to thrive, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the government is addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) Africa Summit 2025 at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday, President Ruto pointed out that a conducive environment for investment remains the government’s commitment.

“We are committed, as a government and in partnership with the chamber of commerce, to build an environment where every small business can grow, thrive, and flourish,” he said.

The President said chambers of commerce serve as vital bridges between policymakers and enterprises.

“They amplify the voice of the shopkeeper in Mombasa, the farmer in Uasin Gishu, and the tech innovator in Nairobi,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out that the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with its presence in every county, has stood as a critical ally in Kenya’s economic journey.

“When it highlights bottlenecks in tax, licensing, or infrastructure, we listen because in that voice is the pulse of our entrepreneurs,” he said.

The WCF Africa Summit 2025 will host 4,500 delegates, 350 exhibitors and leaders shaping Africa’s future in trade, innovation, and sustainability.

The summit will focus on boosting trade and investment, promoting sustainable practices, empowering youth and women, funding MSMEs, mentorship, and market access, driving innovation to solve local challenges and strengthening regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

At the same time, President Ruto noted that the government has rolled out a Unified Business Permit that is streamlining multiple licences into a single digital certificate.

This reform, spearheaded by KNCCI and county governments, is being expanded nationwide, the President explained.

“Our overarching goal is to cut red tape, eliminate bureaucratic bloat, and allow entrepreneurs to focus on building, not filling paperwork,” he said.

Additionally, President Ruto disclosed that his administration is also democratising access to finance. He explained that the Hustler Fund, which was launched in 2022, has enabled millions to access affordable credit.

“Traders now stock more goods, farmers invest in inputs, and artisans acquire better tools through the Fund. The Fund also instils a culture of saving and financial discipline,” President Ruto said.

He added that saccos, microfinance institutions, and credit guarantee schemes were being strengthened. Many businesses were also embracing fintech to widen financial inclusion.

On infrastructure, the President said the government has built a modern railway, upgraded key highways, decongested cities through bypasses, and introduced one-stop border posts to ease trade across the region.

“We are expanding electricity access and investing heavily in renewable energy. Industrial parks and special economic zones are springing up in our counties, offering shared facilities, reducing overheads, and attracting investment,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, President Ruto urged the participants to take advantage of integration in the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Tripartite Free Trade Area and the East African Community to boost trade initiatives.

He said the African Union was reforming institutions to unlock trade opportunities in the continent.

“We have mineral resources and energy potential that remain untapped in the region,” he said.

President Ruto said Kenya is investing heavily in education with the purpose of producing a globally competitive workforce.

“Your presence here, from across Africa and beyond, reaffirms our belief that Kenya’s destiny is both local, regional, and global,” he said.

He pointed out that Kenya is committed to the African Continental Free Trade Area and to EAC integration, and to deepening partnerships that align with Kenya’s development vision.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Chairman Philippe Varin praised Kenya for playing a key role in regional value chains.

He said it was time Africa increased trade globally, pointing out that it has a vibrant and young population as well as available resources like minerals and energy potential.

“ICC is committed to working with African countries to ensure they achieve their trading objectives,” Mr Varin said.

Kenya’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Erick Rutto noted that the summit is a defining moment for Africa to assert its role as a global trade leader.

He said deeper integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area could boost African trade by $150 billion annually by 2030, saying it is time to strengthen collaboration for innovation and trade efficiency.

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also addressed the summit.