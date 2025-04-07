Kenya should brace for tough times ahead: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya should brace for tough times ahead following the imposition of the 10 percent reciprocal tariff by the United States.

Speaking during the opening of the inaugural Africa Xchange meeting, Mudavadi emphasized the need for the country to adapt to the changing international environment.

“Just looking at the events that are unfolding, democracy is key. It is important. But we are also seeing that it is becoming difficult by the day for one to imagine that you can get an absolute majority in the democratic space, whether we are looking at what is happening in the African continent or in the United States. It is gonig to become extremely difficult,” he opined.

“So what may be happening in the Unite States today or in otgher parts of the world, I think we must brace ourselves for the long haul.”

Kenya is banking on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) framework to maintain tariff-free access to the US market as it seeks a waiver on the newly imposed 10 percent reciprocal tariff on goods to the United States.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Wednesday argued Kenya could still export tariff-free to the US until September 30 when the current AGOA framework lapses.

He also promised to negotiate a waiver.

“While the tariffs may be one of the lowest, we shall be vigorously advocating for their waiver,” Sing’oei said even as the Ministry of Trade promised to moblize for export diversification.

“Additionally, as AGOA is a Congressional framework for market access to the U.S. by African exporters, it is our considered view that until the law lapses at the end of September 2025 or unless repealed earlier by Congress, the new tariffs imposed by President Trump will in any event still not be immediately applicable,” Sing’oei stated.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all US imports from 185 countries, alongside higher duties on some of America’s top trading partners.

Kenya, a key AGOA beneficiary, is among the countries that enjoy tariff exemptions when exporting to the US under the agreement, which is set to expire in September 2025.

However, other African nations, including Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda, were subjected to the 10 per cent base tariff.