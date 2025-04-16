Kenya Seeks France’s Backing to Host Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat Amid Deepening Climate Ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has urged the French government to support Kenya’s bid to host the Secretariat of the proposed Global Plastics Treaty at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking during bilateral climate talks with a visiting French delegation, CS Barasa said only Kenya and Switzerland had formally declared interest in hosting the secretariat—Switzerland proposing Geneva under the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We need your support,” she told the delegation, emphasizing Nairobi’s pivotal role in global environmental governance as host to UNEP and other UN agencies.

Barasa reaffirmed the deepening climate partnership between Kenya and France, highlighting key joint initiatives, including the rollout of a forest fire suppression and communication system currently supported by the French government.

She also cited the collaborative efforts under the International Tax Task Force (ITTF)—co-chaired by Kenya, France, and Barbados—which was launched at COP28 in Dubai to drive innovative climate financing solutions.

On regional leadership, the CS noted that President William Ruto continues to chair the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC). She added that Kenya had handed over the chairmanship of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) to Tanzania ahead of COP30, scheduled for later this year.

Kenya, she said, has also submitted a bid to host the Africa Climate Week in September 2025 and will host the African Ministers of Environment Conference (AMCEN) in July, after security concerns made it impossible for Libya to do so.

In a major development, Barasa announced a €30 million project proposal with Meteo France International to modernize Kenya’s ageing meteorological infrastructure. The project aims to boost the Kenya Meteorological Department’s capacity to deliver timely, reliable weather data crucial for economic and disaster management planning.

On the proposed Global Plastics Treaty, Barasa reaffirmed Kenya’s position advocating for a comprehensive approach addressing the full lifecycle of plastics—from raw material extraction to disposal. She also called for a dedicated, predictable, and accessible funding mechanism, led by extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes and supported by both public and private investments from developed nations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite what she termed a “setback” in climate finance negotiations at COP29, Barasa said Kenya is finalizing its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and plans to submit them by April 30, 2025. She appealed to France to continue supporting Kenya’s climate action ambitions.