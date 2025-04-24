Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise
President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise
President William Ruto planting a tree at the launch the tree planting campaign in Ngong hills, Kajiado county on December 21 2022 Image/PCS

Top stories

Kenya loses Sh870 Billion Annually to Climate Change, Dr. Kalua Green Says Warning of Missed Green Goals

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 24 – Kenya loses up to Sh870 billion every year—about 3–5% of its GDP—due to the devastating effects of climate change, according to leading environmentalists and economists.

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Experts now warn that without urgent action—particularly from institutions of higher learning—Kenya could lose up to Sh15 trillion over the next 15 years through climate-induced disasters like droughts, floods, failed harvests, and damaged infrastructure.

Dr. Kalua Green, a renowned environmentalist, sounded the alarm during the launch of the Institute for Sustainability and Climate Action at the International Leadership University. He urged universities to take the lead in developing innovative, African-led solutions to reverse the effects of climate change.

“Africa emits less than 4% of global greenhouse gases, yet we bear the brunt of climate disasters,” said Kalua. “Kenya’s future depends on equipping a new generation of leaders—scientists, policymakers, and theologians—with the tools to steward creation, shape resilience, and sustain hope.”

Despite the government’s promotion of annual national tree planting days, there’s been little follow-up on tree survival rates. Kalua emphasized that the missing link is leadership and innovation from the academic sector.

He called for the development of targeted climate-focused courses—from short certificates to PhDs—and partnerships between communities, faith groups, and local governments to foster a new generation of environmental champions.

“Africa is not a victim—it is the vanguard,” he said. “We must rise not as spectators, but as stewards.”

The Institute will focus on four pillars: education, research, policy advocacy, and community engagement—with the goal of shaping transformative leaders across the continent.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

(WATCH) Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute and guard of honour

President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the...

12 hours ago

Focus on China

(WATCH) President Ruto holds bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping in China

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with...

12 hours ago

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...

13 hours ago

Focus on China

Ruto In China Warns Global Order at Risk from US-Led Trade Wars

In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Nairobi Expressway: Time to Ditch Manual Toll Collection for a Greener, Smoother Future

The Nairobi Expressway was built with the vision of revolutionizing Nairobi’s transportation system and alleviating congestion. As part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative...

1 day ago

Focus on China

Ruto Warns Multilateral Systems Are Outdated and Failing During China Trip

Speaking to students and faculty at Peking University during his State Visit to China, President Ruto urged China and Africa to reimagine global cooperation...

1 day ago

Top stories

President Ruto in China to Deepen Trade, Infrastructure and Investment Ties

Ruto is also scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji. The...

3 days ago

Focus on China

Ruto’s First State Visit to China Marks a New Chapter in Kenya-China Cooperation

Top on the agenda are discussions around financing major infrastructure projects, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba...

4 days ago