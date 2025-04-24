Kenya loses Sh870 Billion Annually to Climate Change, Dr. Kalua Green Says Warning of Missed Green Goals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 24 – Kenya loses up to Sh870 billion every year—about 3–5% of its GDP—due to the devastating effects of climate change, according to leading environmentalists and economists.

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Experts now warn that without urgent action—particularly from institutions of higher learning—Kenya could lose up to Sh15 trillion over the next 15 years through climate-induced disasters like droughts, floods, failed harvests, and damaged infrastructure.

Dr. Kalua Green, a renowned environmentalist, sounded the alarm during the launch of the Institute for Sustainability and Climate Action at the International Leadership University. He urged universities to take the lead in developing innovative, African-led solutions to reverse the effects of climate change.

“Africa emits less than 4% of global greenhouse gases, yet we bear the brunt of climate disasters,” said Kalua. “Kenya’s future depends on equipping a new generation of leaders—scientists, policymakers, and theologians—with the tools to steward creation, shape resilience, and sustain hope.”

Despite the government’s promotion of annual national tree planting days, there’s been little follow-up on tree survival rates. Kalua emphasized that the missing link is leadership and innovation from the academic sector.

He called for the development of targeted climate-focused courses—from short certificates to PhDs—and partnerships between communities, faith groups, and local governments to foster a new generation of environmental champions.

“Africa is not a victim—it is the vanguard,” he said. “We must rise not as spectators, but as stewards.”

The Institute will focus on four pillars: education, research, policy advocacy, and community engagement—with the goal of shaping transformative leaders across the continent.