Kenya banking on AGOA window to dodge Trump tariffs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Kenya is banking on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) framework to maintain tariff-free access to the US market as it seeks a waiver on the newly imposed 10 percent reciprocal tariff on goods to the United States.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Wednesday argued Kenya could still export tariff-free to the US until September 30 when the current AGOA framework lapses.

He also promised to negotiate a waiver.

“While the tariffs may be one of the lowest, we shall be vigorously advocating for their waiver,” Sing’oei said even as the Ministry of Trade promised to moblize for export diversification.

“Additionally, as AGOA is a Congressional framework for market access to the U.S. by African exporters, it is our considered view that until the law lapses at the end of September 2025 or unless repealed earlier by Congress, the new tariffs imposed by President Trump will in any event still not be immediately applicable,” Sing’oei stated.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all US imports from 185 countries, alongside higher duties on some of America’s top trading partners.

Kenya, a key AGOA beneficiary, is among the countries that enjoy tariff exemptions when exporting to the US under the agreement, which is set to expire in September 2025.

However, other African nations, including Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda, were subjected to the 10 per cent base tariff.