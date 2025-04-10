Kenya and Venezuela pledge to strengthen Parliamentary diplomacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Thursday hosted Moravia Peralta Hernandez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Kenya, in a high-level courtesy call aimed at strengthening diplomatic and parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The visit was marked by the delivery of a special communication from the Second Vice President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, requesting the establishment of a Kenya–Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The initiative is expected to promote parliamentary diplomacy, cultural exchange, and bilateral dialogue between the two nations.

“Kenya’s Parliament is open to building meaningful ties through parliamentary diplomacy,” Wetangula said.

“We welcome this gesture from our friends in Venezuela as a sign of solidarity and commitment to global cooperation.”

During the engagement, the two leaders exchanged views on global political developments, parliamentary structures, and shared areas of interest, including trade, tourism, education, and multilateral engagement.

At the meeting, Peralta expressed her country’s readiness to broaden diplomatic ties and highlighted Venezuela’s socio-economic recovery, particularly in tourism.

“Last year alone, we recorded over two million international tourists from Russia, Berlin, Poland, and several other countries in Europe,” said the Ambassador. “Our cities are peaceful, and our industries are recovering. We are proud of our progress.”

The discussion also touched on Venezuela’s political context, with the Ambassador clarifying distinctions between peaceful political opposition and extremist groups, reaffirming the government’s control and commitment to national stability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaker Wetangula, drawing from his experience in international diplomacy as a former Minister for Foreign Affairs, reflected on the enduring nature of global cooperation.

“Diplomacy doesn’t end with an appointment. It is a lifelong service to humanity. That’s why we in Kenya continue to build friendships with nations that share our vision of justice and prosperity.”

Peralta also emphasized Venezuela’s continued support for global causes, including the rights of the Palestinian people and stronger South-South cooperation frameworks.

She expressed appreciation for Kenya’s consistent support at the United Nations and other international forums.

The Speaker confirmed Kenya’s commitment to Parliamentary engagement with Latin American nations adding that bilateral visits and collaborative platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and United Nations forums provide valuable opportunities for shared advocacy and global dialogue.

The visit concluded with mutual pledges to enhance Parliamentary exchanges, support establish Kenya–Venezuela Parliamentary friendship group and explore new partnerships in diplomacy, development, and people-to-people cooperation.