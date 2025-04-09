Connect with us

Kenya and Israel ink 5-year energy deal

Israel will also help Kenya minimise technical and commercial losses; a critical endeavour that will aid the government’s quest for accelerated access to clean, reliable, efficient, and affordable energy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Kenya and Israel have signed a five year Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the Energy Sector.

In the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Opiyo Wandayi and the Ambassador to the State of Israel in Kenya HE Michael Lotem, the State of Israel will support Kenya’s efforts towards the production of sustainable renewable energy through capacity building for technical and offering professional support as well as sharing experiences of the latest cutting edge technology in the energy sector.

Through this, the State of Israel will also help Kenya minimise technical and commercial losses; a critical endeavour that will aid the government’s quest for accelerated access to clean, reliable, efficient, and affordable energy.

Among the key highlights of the Memorandum are that Isreal will share her experiences in the area of renewable power storage and grid stabilisation to improve output into the grid, build the country’s capacity by improving professional training schools and establishing collaboration with universities and colleges of human capital development.

Other areas of collaboration include solar and other renewable energy, power storage and grid management, biomass, energy efficiency, geothermal energy, electric power production and transmission, critical infrastructure protection and resilience, and any other area deemed appropriate by both parties, read part of the MOU.

Speaking during the function, CS Wandayi thanked the government of Israel for extending the technical support that will aid the country’s pathway to 100 per cent transition to green energy.

“With the signing of this understanding, we have established a framework through which we will collaborate to facilitate and encourage cooperation in the energy sector as well as share expertise in renewable energy resources development, innovation to improve reliability and quality of the distribution network and utilization for economic growth that is based on principles of impartiality, equality, reciprocity and common interest,” he said.

The CS said Kenya is set to benefit immensely from Israel’s vast faountain on knowledge on renewable energy and cutting-edge technology as the modernization of the country’s energy infrastructure continues.

Israel’s ambassador Michael Lotem on his part said that with the deal, Isreal will help Kenya set up a Centre of Excellence for energy where human capital will be honned for the country’s sustainability of the green energy.

“It is the only surest way to through which as a country you will sustain the transition to green power” said the envoy.

Present during the ceremony was Principal Secretary, State Department of Energy Alex Wachira, among other senior ministry officials.

