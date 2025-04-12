Connect with us

President William Ruto with Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and top military Generals at State House on April 11, 2025 when he received a report on General Francis Ogolla's helicopter crash that was blamed on engine failure.

Kenya Air Force Revises Flight Procedures After Probe Blames Engine Failure for General Ogolla Crash

The report, compiled by the Ministry of Defence’s Board of Inquiry, concluded that the crash was caused by a critical engine malfunction—a compressor stall—shortly after take-off from Chesogon in West Pokot County.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 The Kenya Air Force has revised its Standard Operating Procedures following investigations into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla and nine other military personnel.

President William Ruto on Friday received the official crash report at State House, Nairobi, from Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

The report, compiled by the Ministry of Defence’s Board of Inquiry, concluded that the crash was caused by a critical engine malfunction—a compressor stall—shortly after take-off from Chesogon in West Pokot County.

“The helicopter suffered engine compressor stall (surge), consistent with witness reports of a loud bang at the engine compartment,” the report states. Investigators found that the Measured Gas Temperature (MGT) gauge registered an over-exceedance of 914°C, indicating catastrophic engine failure.

In response, the Kenya Air Force said it had taken corrective action to prevent a similar accident in the future.

“Consequently, Kenya Air Force has updated and reviewed its Standard Operating Procedures to avert future occurrence,” the report reads.

The ill-fated Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) helicopter, registration KAF 1501, was en route to Uasin Gishu when it crashed at Sindar Village, Kaben Sub-location in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Despite efforts by the experienced pilots to steer the helicopter to safety, loss of engine power and control led to the fatal impact.

The report ruled out human error, praising the professionalism of the crew. “The captain was very experienced and competent. He was jovial and interactive with colleagues,” the investigation noted. “The co-pilot, though slightly reserved, communicated well when required. Crew coordination was less likely to be a contributing factor.”

Those who died alongside Gen Ogolla included Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

General Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash on April 18, 2024.

Only two people survived: Colonel Kasaine Ole Kuruta and Corporal Frankford Karanja Mogire.

General Ogolla had been visiting troops under Operation Maliza Uhalifu and had just launched a school rehabilitation project before the crash.

President Ruto, who had vowed transparency in the probe, made the report public to honor that commitment. “No stone will be left unturned,” he had said during Gen Ogolla’s memorial service.

Also present during the briefing were new CDF General Charles Kahariri, Vice CDF Lt-General John Omenda, and Kenya Air Force Commander Major-General Fatuma Ahmed.

