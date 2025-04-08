KEBS Boss Faces Summons Over Sh420 Million Scandal, MPs Decry Defiance and Political Shielding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7-The National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee has resolved to summon Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Esther Ngari over allegations that the agency may have lost more than Sh420 million through forgery and document falsification.

This decision, reached during a heated session on Monday, came after Ngari failed to appear before the committee despite her earlier commitment to do so. The committee, chaired by Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), said her absence reflects not only contempt for Parliament but also possible political protection amid serious claims of financial and regulatory malpractice at the State agency.

“This committee had given her a date of her choosing, and even then, she failed to appear without any communication. It’s unfortunate that the KeBS MD failed to show up and explain herself to Kenyans,” said Shinali.

“As a House team, we have resolved to summon her formally over these grave allegations.”

The claims, initially raised through a whistleblower letter reportedly authored by KeBS staff, allege widespread forgery, unprocedural procurement and employment practices, improper payments, and the importation of contaminated food products specifically rice and other edible goods unfit for human consumption.

Ngari had first been summoned to appear on March 27, 2025. In a letter to the committee, she requested a postponement, citing an official engagement abroad, and committed to appearing on April 7. However, she failed to honor the second date as well and did not send any communication to the committee regarding her whereabouts.

I“Given the significance of this engagement and our commitment to cooperating fully with the committee, we respectfully request that our appearance be rescheduled to April 7, 2025, which will give us ample time to prepare the responses,”she stated in a letter addressed to Clerk of National Assembly.

But her failure to show up without notice triggered strong condemnation from lawmakers, who accused her of treating the committee’s work with disregard.

“KeBS is a public institution responsible for safeguarding the safety and quality of goods in the country. The MD should have at least shown up to respond to these serious allegations,” said committee vice chairperson Marianne Kitany.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Kenyans need to know whether the food on their tables is safe.”

Other members, including Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), Robert Gichimu (Gichugu), Samuel Parashina (Kajiado South), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga), and Alfred Mutai, echoed similar sentiments.

“This is not just a failure to appearit’s contempt of Parliament. It violates the Standing Orders and disrespects this institution,” said Oundo.

Parashina pointed to possible political interference to evade the truth for coming to the fore.

“Kenyans are living by God’s grace because of the unsafe goods entering our country. And here we have someone ignoring Parliament because they’re protected by powerful people doing business with KeBS,”he said.

Gichimu added, “For the MD to miss this session, despite confirming her attendance, is a grievous disregard to Parliament. This committee is an extension of the House, and such behavior cannot be tolerated.”

The committee also resolved to summon the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, and the Principal Secretary for Industry, Juma Mukhwana, to appear alongside Ngari in the next sitting.

“We will not allow Kenya to become a dumping ground for substandard and contaminated goods,” Shinali said.

“This committee has a mandate to protect Kenyans, and we will use all available powers to ensure accountability, regardless of political ties.”