Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF troops serving under MONUSCO donate medical supplies to North Kivu health centre

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) have made a humanitarian contribution to the population living in North Kivu by donating a water tank and assorted medical supplies to Zuma Health Centre.

The donation, made on April 16, 2025, in the spirit of Easter is geared towards supporting the healthcare facility’s capacity to serve local communities amidst ongoing insecurity and displacement in the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The water tank will help improve water storage and sanitation at the centre, which has long struggled with water shortages affecting its ability to offer safe and hygienic medical services.

KDF troops also handed over an assortment of medical supplies which included essential drugs, disinfectants, non-pharmaceutical items and intravenous fluids for resuscitation. These items are expected to boost the facility’s ability to handle emergencies and day-to-day health needs.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the KDF Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, emphasized Kenya’s commitment to supporting local communities and strengthening civil-military relations as part of its peacekeeping mission under MONUSCO. He reaffirmed the troops’ readiness to go beyond security duties to offer humanitarian support where needed.

“The success of MONUSCO is pegged on the good relationship with the local community and that is why we are keen to continually improve our relationship with them especially through Civil Military Cooperation,” he said.

Health centre staff and local leaders expressed their gratitude for the timely donation, noting that the improved water supply and medical stock would significantly enhance patient care and overall hygiene at the facility.

“This gesture not only boosts our morale but also strengthens the trust between peacekeeping forces and the community. The medical supplies will be beneficial in addressing the healthcare needs of our people,” said Judas Mahamba, Clinical Officer in charge of the health centre.

Speaking on the same occasion, the Chief of Zuma Location, Mr Joshua Kapisa lauded the initiative, which he noted was preceded by consultation between the local leadership and the KENQRF soldiers. “This partnership is crucial in creating a conducive environment in the pursuit of peace especially through sharing of information,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KDF continues to play a crucial role in MONUSCO’s mandate to protect civilians, support stabilization efforts, and assist in humanitarian interventions across it’s area of operation in eastern DRC.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Mount Pressure for timely NG-CDF Disbursement as Mbadi cites liquidity issues over delays

This follows revelations by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi that they have released Sh7 billion with a commitment to release an additional Sh7 billion...

12 minutes ago

Kenya

Mbadi Scoffs at Nyoro’s Debt Warning, Defends Treasury Amid Default Fears

Mbadi downplayed claims that Kenya was on the brink of default, instead urging a united approach to navigate what he termed ‘temporary fiscal pressures.’

18 minutes ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said...

16 hours ago

World

Kenya Seeks France’s Backing to Host Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat Amid Deepening Climate Ties

She also cited the collaborative efforts under the International Tax Task Force (ITTF)—co-chaired by Kenya, France, and Barbados—which was launched at COP28 in Dubai...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to defend KDF ‘by all means necessary’ amid crash queries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – President William Ruto has vowed to defend the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) “by all means necessary,” cautioning against attempts...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto warns politicians, media against dragging KDF into politics

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches KDF hospital accessible to civilians in Lanet

The UPHSF, established by the Defence Council in July 2022, aims to partially open KDF Level IV, V, and VI medical facilities to prescribed...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Lake Region counties set for second Bilharzia treatment round in October

In addition to the mass drug administration, Waititu noted that the ministry will also advocate for the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation standards...

23 hours ago