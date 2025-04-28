Kashmiri Women Lead Powerful Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir – Students from the Government Degree College for Women in Anantnag took to the streets in a powerful protest march to condemn the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists last week.

Marching through the heart of Anantnag, the young women demonstrated a firm stand against terrorism and violence that has long shaken the region. Chanting slogans and holding placards, they expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and demanded swift justice.

The attack, carried out by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Baisaran meadow near the tourist town of Pahalgam, was a rare and brutal targeting of civilians. The attackers reportedly checked victims’ identities to single out non-Muslims, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali, and leaving dozens injured.

The protest drew significant attention, with participants calling for unity across communities and rejecting efforts by online hatemongers to stir communal discord. Many students voiced frustration that their anti-terrorism stand was overlooked by sections of the media, which they accused of focusing instead on divisive Hindu-Muslim narratives.

Local authorities have intensified the hunt for the attackers, announcing a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspected LeT terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals. Security operations have also ramped up, with the demolition of two militants’ homes in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, and a clash in Bandipora that left a top militant commander dead on April 25.

The Anantnag students’ demonstration came amid a broader wave of outrage across India, with candlelight vigils and protests reported in multiple cities. In Jammu and Kashmir, trader associations and transporters also observed strikes and marches denouncing the attack.

Regional leaders praised the students’ courage, highlighting their role in countering extremist propaganda and reaffirming the region’s commitment to peace. They emphasised the critical need to protect tourism — a lifeline for the local economy — from the destabilising impact of violence.

The Pahalgam attack has also sparked diplomatic repercussions, with India suspending a key bilateral water agreement and briefing foreign envoys on Pakistan’s suspected involvement. While global leaders condemned the attack, Pakistan’s description of the militants as “freedom fighters” has deepened tensions.