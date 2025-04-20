Kang’ata announces dates for Murang’a Investment forum in Boston and Washington

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Murang’a County is set to host two investment conferences with the Kenyan community in the US.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata says the conference will focus on investment opportunities available in the county, particularly in the healthcare sector and nursing.

The two events are slated to be held in Washington DC and Boston.

“The first round of meetup will be conducted in Washington on Saturday, April 26 at 33350 20th Avenue, Federal Way, WA 98003, from 2pm, while on Sunday, April 27, a meetup will be held at KCIC-Pacific Highway, Federal Way, at 2pm, while another one will be conducted the same day at 33350 20th Ave, Federal Way, WA 98003,” read a digital poster on the County’s social media account.

The second meeting is set to be conducted in Boston State on Saturday, April 27, at St. Mark’s Anglican Community Church, 70 James Street, Worcester, Massachusetts.

The climax of the two events will be an investment conference that has been themed ‘Unlocking Murang’a as an Industrial Hub’. It will be conducted on June 13-14, 2025at Thika Greens Golf Resort, Murang’a.