JD Vance mourns Pope Francis, says he was ‘very ill’ when they met on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — US Vice President JD Vance has mourned the death of Pope Francis, describing the pontiff’s appearance on Sunday as frail.

Vance’s tribute came shortly after the Vatican announced that Pope Francis, the global head of the Catholic Church, had died at the age of 88 at his Casa Santa Marta residence in Rome.

Vance had met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, a day before his death,

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” he said.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance said referring to a homily the pope deliver in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The homily emphasized unity, compassion, and faith in the face of uncertainty.

Pope Francis, known for his outspoken criticism of harsh immigration policies—including former President Donald Trump’s mass deportation strategy—leaves behind a legacy of social justice advocacy, humility, and a commitment to the marginalized.