Langata MP Jalango in Kitutu Chache North on Sunday.

Kenya

Jalango clarifies misquoted Kisii witches’ remarks after backlash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – “I did not insult the Kisii people as witches,” Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalango, clarified on Monday after some Kenyans misquoted him following his remarks in Kitutu Chache North on Sunday.

In the widely shared video, the first-term MP mentioned witnessing a “witches’ meeting” at night in Marani.

Jalango was part of the delegation accompanying Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in the region over the weekend.

He had stayed at Marani Simba Lodge on Saturday, where he mentioned seeing the council’s witches’ meeting.

However, the comedian-turned-politician explained that Kenyans have misquoted him.

In the video, Jalango, after mentioning the witches’ meeting, went on to praise Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi for his electricity connection program, which he claimed had made it harder for witches in the community to operate.

“My heart is heavy seeing my words misquoted. I hold deep love and respect for the Kisii community — they are my family, my friends, my people. I would never insult them. Please watch the full clip. Let’s stand for truth, not division,” Jaloango said in a tweet on X.

A section of Kenyans online, particularly from the larger Kisii region, took issue with Jalango’s remarks and demanded an apology from him.

