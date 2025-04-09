Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IWMI unveils Transformative 2024–2030 Strategy for East Africa

The new strategy represents a significant leap forward in IWMI’s mission to enhance water security, support climate adaptation, and drive sustainable agriculture across East Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – In a pivotal moment for East Africa’s water and climate resilience, the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) unveiled its ambitious Strategy 2024–2030 at a high- profile launch event in Nairobi on April 8, 2025.

The new strategy represents a significant leap forward in IWMI’s mission to enhance water security, support climate adaptation, and drive sustainable agriculture across East Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IWMI delivers on its mission by generating research evidence, developing innovations and solutions, and scaling them up through policies, networks and partners.

By harnessing cutting-edge research and fostering regional partnerships, IWMI aims to deliver solutions that improve livelihoods across East Africa.

IWMI Director General, Mark Smith, underscored the urgency of the strategy, emphasizing the need for collaborative, data-driven solutions to address water and climate challenges.

“Water is at the heart of climate resilience, food security and economic development. Our strategy is a roadmap for research and innovation to improve how water is managed in East Africa. It marks a significant milestone in IWMI’s mission to advance water security, climate resilience, and sustainable agricultural practices across East Africa. Through this strategy, we are committed to working with partners to implement science-backed solutions to address pressing water-related challenges, improve livelihoods, and support sustainable development in Kenya and across the broader East Africa region,” Smith said.

IWMI’s Regional Representative for East Africa, Abdulkarim H. Seid, highlighted the regional priorities and how the strategy will contribute to sustainable development goals by leveraging cutting-edge research and partnerships.

“The challenges facing East Africa, as with other parts of the world, require collective action.  The strategy will guide IWMI’s work in the region, ensuring that we co-design and co-develop solutions with local communities, governments, academia, private sector and other key partners to build resilient and innovative water systems for a sustainable future,” Seid explained.

Held during the CGIAR Science Week, IWMI’s strategy launch event convened key stakeholders from government officials, research institutions, development partners, private sector and NGOs representatives to explore bold innovative approaches and solutions for sustainable water management in the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event featured expert panel discussions comprising government officials, farmer organizations, research institutions, development partners and the private sector.

In addition to the insights gained into how IWMI’s strategy aligns with national and regional development plans and means of engagement in its implementation, the interactive sessions and networking opportunities offered a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CGIAR’s 2025–2030 Portfolio: A bold, new vision totransform food, land, and water systems

The new Research Portfolio serves as a strategic blueprint for deploying CGIAR’s pioneering, partner-led science to transform the food, land, and water systems that...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges boost in intra-African trade to unlock vast opportunities

President Ruto urged Africa to strengthen its global influence and unlock its potential during the World Chambers Federation Africa Summit 2025 in Nairobi.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir making strides in managing the Kala-azar disease – Governor Abdullahi

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi says the county hospitals are now discharging more patients than they are admitting

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC warns of deepening teacher crisis as staff shortfall nears 100,000

Macharia attributed the crisis to inadequate funding for teacher recruitment, warning that this has greatly undermined the delivery of quality basic education

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs slam Agriculture Ministry over delay in banning harmful pesticides

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – Members of the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation have expressed outrage at the State Department for Agriculture and the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says Muturi’s security changes a routine exercise affecting former officials

Murkomen invited him to raise his concerns with the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja if it was done procedurally.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Chepalungu MP John Koech has died

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Former Chepalungu Member of Parliament John Koech has died. According to his family, died at a hospital in Nairobi...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale Confirms 6 Deaths from 97 Cholera Cases Across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized the need for heightened hygiene measures and community vigilance as surveillance and response efforts were intensified nationwide.

19 hours ago