Victor Bwire: It’s Time Media Took Responsibility for Its Rotten Core

It’s always been time—but now, more than ever, media employers, editors, and journalists must wake up and smell the coffee. It’s no longer business as usual, and we’ve pushed ourselves to this point. We cannot continue abdicating our responsibility to ensure professionalism, ethics, and accountability in our newsrooms.

The primary responsibility for dealing with professional misconduct lies with employers and supervisors—in media, that means editors and HR departments. Regulators and professional bodies come second. It cannot be the other way around.

The industry is suffocating under a cloud of unethical conduct and dwindling productivity. Complaints from sources about “journalists for hire” and “stories for sale” are no longer rare—they’re the norm. What’s worse, the impunity displayed by some journalists who now harass sources is alarming. Media bosses must face this reality head-on.

The rot is most visible in the National Assembly. Committee meetings, especially those involving Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, have become hotbeds of corruption. Stories are “killed,” individuals are “escorted,” and every tactic imaginable is employed to solicit bribes or gifts. This must stop.

We’ve lowered journalism—once a noble calling—to such disgraceful levels that showing a press card now evokes embarrassment. Journalists openly fight over “VAT,” argue about distribution, and send SMSes demanding payouts from sources. Some even escort officials to their cars or restrooms in pursuit of handouts. The scramble is no longer for scoops or clarity, but for personal gain.

During these committee sittings, journalists often vanish midway through only to reappear later—not to file stories, but to collect their “pay.” Stories from these sessions are published days later, often by reporters who never attended. Why aren’t editors demanding timely briefs and stories? Are we just allowing idle loitering in Parliament’s corridors? How, exactly, is productivity measured?

The truth is uncomfortable but unavoidable: Kenya’s media is under capture. Investors, advertisers, dwindling revenues, fake news, and unchecked citizen journalism all play a role. But the bigger threat lies within—poor ethics, weak leadership, and a refusal to self-correct.

There are still many outstanding journalists in this country—talented, principled, and committed to the public good. These professionals, though poorly paid, soldier on, sacrificing much to serve the public. Yet many eventually burn out, resign quietly, and move on. Their voices are drowned out by the noise of the unethical majority.

Kenyan newsrooms are at a turning point. The recent Gen Z-led protests spotlighted both the weaknesses and possibilities within our industry. Government-media tensions have reached worrying heights, while access to public information has diminished, creating space for manipulation and misinformation.

Historically, governments have always sought to control the media—to use it as a tool of governance and propaganda. Politicians want favourable coverage to maintain their support and cling to power, regardless of their performance. But media, at its core, is meant to serve the public interest—not power.

That mission requires editorial independence, access to information, and respect for journalists’ safety and integrity. But before we complain about external threats, we must confront the mess within. If our own house isn’t in order, how can we credibly claim to hold others accountable?

Institutional reforms are urgent. Accountability must be non-negotiable. Employers and editors must enforce ethical standards and ensure staff uphold internal HR and editorial policies. When misconduct is tolerated, it’s not just the individual who is tainted—it’s the entire brand.

We must look in the mirror and take collective responsibility. Let’s stop blaming poor pay and training. This is not a regulatory failure—it’s a behaviour and values crisis. It’s time for those in positions of leadership to act. If we don’t, someone else will. And by then, it may be too late.

The author is the Deputy CEO at the Media Council of Kenya.