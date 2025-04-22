‘It won’t be business as usual,’ Duale warns KMPDC over licensing irregular medical facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has come under scrutiny over the licensing of unqualified and non-compliant medical facilities in Kenya.

During his maiden visit to the KMPDC offices, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized the Council’s critical role in ensuring that all Kenyans have access to safe, high-quality healthcare delivered by qualified professionals.

“I issued a firm warning against the licensing of unqualified and non-compliant medical facilities, making it clear that any malpractice by compliance officers will attract legal consequences,” the Duale stated.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council is a statutory body mandated to regulate the training and practice of medicine, dentistry, and community oral health in Kenya.

Duale urged the Council to uphold integrity, transparency, and a strong sense of public service, as outlined in Section 33(2) of the 2023 Social Health Insurance Act.

“Let your operations reflect integrity, transparency, and a commitment to public service,” he said, while calling for timely service delivery, teamwork, and the efficient use of public resources.

Currently, the National Assembly and the Ministry of Health are conducting parallel investigations into kidney transplant services in the country, following allegations of malpractice and ethical violations at several medical facilities.

On April 17, CS Duale appointed an independent expert committee composed of transplant specialists drawn from public and private health facilities, professional associations, and regulatory bodies. The committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive audit of all kidney transplant procedures conducted at the implicated hospitals over the past five years.

“The committee will focus on governance, clinical practices, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols. It is expected to submit its report within 90 days of appointment,” Duale said.

According to the CS, this action was prompted by the failure of the previous December 2023 probe team to formally submit its report to the Ministry, as well as a lack of consensus among the committee members regarding its findings.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Health Committee, chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal, has launched an 80-day inquiry aimed at assessing whether any legal loopholes exist in the current framework governing organ transplant services in Kenya.