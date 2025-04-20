Connect with us

PS Omollo said the forums are meant not only to listen to citizens but also to showcase government achievements under President William Ruto's administration

Interior ministry to roll out town halls countrywide: PS Omollo

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the initiative which started in the Coastal region, led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, will be rolled out nationwide.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 — The Ministry of Interior and National Administration will continue holding town hall meetings across the country to gather public feedback on government services.

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the initiative which started in the Coastal region, led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, will be rolled out nationwide.

Speaking at Shosha Resort in Vihiga County on Sunday, during an engagement with youth from Kisumu County, PS Omollo said the forums are meant not only to listen to citizens but also to showcase government achievements under President William Ruto’s administration.

“We will be doing this all over the country — largely to listen, but also to highlight what the Ruto administration is delivering,” he said.

Omollo emphasized the importance of youth engagement, noting that young people make up the largest portion of Kenya’s population and must be nurtured to take up national development opportunities.

He urged young people to shun political hooliganism and instead embrace government programs that offer employment opportunities.

“In the affordable housing program, we have employed many young people — both professionals and unskilled. Take advantage of that,” he said.

SHIF registration

Joined by newly appointed Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Omollo also encouraged youth to register under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), noting that Kisumu County is lagging in enrolment.

“There’s a need to increase registration into SHA. Kisumu is not doing well in that regard,” he said.

“This scheme has many benefits, especially for young people when they fall sick.”

The discussions also touched on national security, with the PS urging proactive engagement.

“We will continue talking — not only when things go wrong,” he said.

Omollo further encouraged youth to develop their skills through digital literacy platforms being rolled out by the government.

“The government’s plan is to establish digital literacy centers in every ward to enhance access,” he said.

He concluded by reminding the youth that the phrase “leaders of tomorrow” must be backed by proper mentorship and early nurturing.

“We need strong mentorship programs to shape the next generation of leaders,” he added.

