Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A user views a betting slip on a local betting site/CFM/FILE - Moses Muoki

Top stories

Interior Ministry Kicks off Major crackdown on betting

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo announced the move hours after the Communications Authority of Kenya ordered TV and radio stations to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or face licence revocation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The government has launched a major crackdown on betting firms in a bid to save young people from gambling addiction.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo announced the move hours after the Communications Authority of Kenya ordered TV and radio stations to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or face licence revocation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our people are hooked into betting, and we are focused on cleaning up this space,” said Dr Omollo.

He added: “We are targeting rogue businessmen and women, and we call on the public to support security officers in bringing these individuals to book.”

Dr Omollo revealed that President William Ruto is personally monitoring the crackdown, underlining the seriousness of the issue.

“Changes will be made to protect Kenyans trapped in betting addiction, which has left many in poverty. Some have even taken their own lives or turned to crime to fund their gambling habits,” he said.

Dr Omollo spoke during a Jukwaa la Usalama town hall meeting in Machakos.

Last week, the Communications Authority directed TV and radio broadcasters to limit betting-related content, warning that those who exceed approved quotas risk licence suspension or withdrawal.

Dr Omollo also echoed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s directive that politicians who lure unemployed youth into criminal gangs should be apprehended and prosecuted.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sports

Gaming Operators to Roll Out New Tools for Responsible Betting in Kenya

The measures, revealed in a press statement on Thursday, are part of AGOK’s broader strategy to ensure ethical conduct and safeguard vulnerable populations, particularly...

1 day ago

business

KRA hails integration of betting firms into tax system for improved revenue yield

The taxman said it reported a 26.2 percent growth in revenue collection from gambling activities, reaching Sh24.2 billion, up from Sh19.2 billion in the...

July 27, 2024

County News

Betting Board launches renewed campaign on illegal gambling dens

Led by the Director BCLB Peter Mbugi, the board commenced the process in Machakos where security officers destroyed and burned illegal and unlicensed betting...

February 24, 2024

Sports

Kenyan Gambling Industry – What the Future Holds For Online Casinos?

South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are the largest markets on the continent, as the people in all three countries are highly supportive of different...

May 9, 2022