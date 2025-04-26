Interior Ministry Kicks off Major crackdown on betting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The government has launched a major crackdown on betting firms in a bid to save young people from gambling addiction.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo announced the move hours after the Communications Authority of Kenya ordered TV and radio stations to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or face licence revocation.

“Our people are hooked into betting, and we are focused on cleaning up this space,” said Dr Omollo.

He added: “We are targeting rogue businessmen and women, and we call on the public to support security officers in bringing these individuals to book.”

Dr Omollo revealed that President William Ruto is personally monitoring the crackdown, underlining the seriousness of the issue.

“Changes will be made to protect Kenyans trapped in betting addiction, which has left many in poverty. Some have even taken their own lives or turned to crime to fund their gambling habits,” he said.

Dr Omollo spoke during a Jukwaa la Usalama town hall meeting in Machakos.

Last week, the Communications Authority directed TV and radio broadcasters to limit betting-related content, warning that those who exceed approved quotas risk licence suspension or withdrawal.

Dr Omollo also echoed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s directive that politicians who lure unemployed youth into criminal gangs should be apprehended and prosecuted.