India to Host First Major Naval Exercise with 10 African Nations to Boost Indian Ocean Security Ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a strategic move to cement its status as the “preferred security partner” and “first responder” in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India will next month conduct its first-ever large-scale naval exercise, AIKEYME (Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement), involving 10 African nations. The initiative marks a significant step in India’s growing military outreach to Africa, a continent where China continues to expand its strategic footprint.

Co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), the inaugural edition of AIKEYME will be held off the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in mid-April 2025. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to officially launch the exercise.

Over six days, naval forces from India, Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa will take part in exercises focused on anti-piracy operations, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) drills, search and rescue, and enhanced information-sharing. The goal is to establish AIKEYME as a biennial event, expanding its scope in future editions to include West African nations.

Joint Ship Deployment: IOS Sagar Initiative

Alongside AIKEYME, India will launch another first-of-its-kind venture—IOS Sagar (Indian Ocean Ship Sagar)—a multinational ship deployment initiative. From 15 April to 8 May, the offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna will be manned by a joint crew comprising Indian Navy personnel and 44 sailors from nine partner countries: Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa.

The vessel will conduct joint surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of participating nations, with port calls scheduled in Dar es Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, Port Victoria, and Malé. The Ministry of Defence noted that both initiatives aim to boost regional maritime cooperation and training among navies.

The AIKEYME exercise will unfold in two phases—harbour and sea. The harbour phase will include tabletop discussions, command post exercises, and sessions on seamanship and VBSS operations. The sea phase will feature practical exercises such as search and rescue missions, small arms training, helicopter operations, and VBSS drills to sharpen interoperability.

Strengthening India-Africa Defence Cooperation

These initiatives form part of India’s broader SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which focuses on enhancing regional cooperation to tackle shared challenges such as piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing.

India’s defence collaboration with Africa has grown steadily. In 2019, the country hosted the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX) with 17 participating African nations. It has also conducted numerous bilateral anti-piracy operations and signed agreements with countries like Kenya to build naval capacity.

The Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to establish coastal surveillance stations in key locations—such as Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Maldives—underscore India’s long-term strategic interest in the region. These moves are seen as efforts to counter China’s growing naval influence in the IOR.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

India is also supporting Africa’s defence infrastructure through military training and the establishment of academies in nations like Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Strategic Dialogue and Economic Opportunity

India’s military diplomacy extends beyond exercises and training. The India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD), first launched in 2020, has become a key platform for strategic discussions on cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and defence technology-sharing. The second edition in 2022 saw participation from 50 African countries.

India’s growing defence engagement also aligns with its ambitions to become a major arms exporter. Now the 23rd largest arms supplier globally, India offers a variety of equipment—from surface-to-air missiles to small arms and ammunition—matching Africa’s rising demand for affordable military hardware.

As Africa’s maritime domain plays a pivotal role in global trade—with 90% of the continent’s commerce moving by sea—securing maritime routes is vital for regional development and environmental stability.

With AIKEYME and IOS Sagar, India is signaling a new era of Indo-African naval cooperation, with long-term implications for regional security, diplomacy, and trade.