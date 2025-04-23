I told my wife about Sharon Otieno, promised to end affair: Obado

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has now admitted to having an affair with slain university student Sharon Otieno as he defended himself against her murder.

Obado further indicated that he took responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy and was transparent with his wife who also knew the ‘open secret.’

The former Governor indicated that he apologized to his wife and assured her that the relationship with Sharon was over.

He revealed further that his wife had offered to give Sharon one of their houses, a gesture he declined, insisting he had no intention of marrying a second wife.

He opened up about a private meeting where he found his wife, a journalist, and a man identified as Lawrence Muller in a boardroom.

His wife had already been briefed about the affair in August, claiming to have received messages from wanted to confirm the details.

Obado said his wife stepped out briefly to make tea, allowing Muller and the journalist to brief him on what had brought them into his house.

“My wife was in that meeting—even when I gave them money. It was actually my wife who loaned me the Sh30,000 I handed over to them,” Obado said.

He described a meeting with Muller at Heron Court Hotel in Nairobi, where Muller discussed Sharon’s proposal for housing assistance in either Nairobi or Kisumu.

Obado said he rejected those options and instead suggested purchasing land in Homa Bay and building a house worth Sh3 million.

“Muller told me Sharon refused the Homa Bay option and insisted on a 50 by 100 plot in Kisumu town. But I was clear—I only supported buying land in the rural area,” Obado said.

He further revealed that Sharon’s pregnancy-related health issues were discussed, and he promised to support her through Muller. He also arranged for her to have a medical cover.

According to Obado, Sharon had agreed to move into a rental house while waiting for her house to be built, a transition she was reportedly comfortable with.