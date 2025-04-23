Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

I told my wife about Sharon Otieno, promised to end affair: Obado

Obado further indicated that he took responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy and was transparent with his wife who also knew the ‘open secret.’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has now admitted to having an affair with slain university student Sharon Otieno as he defended himself against her murder.

Obado further indicated that he took responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy and was transparent with his wife who also knew the ‘open secret.’

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Governor indicated that he apologized to his wife and assured her that the relationship with Sharon was over.

He revealed further that his wife had offered to give Sharon one of their houses, a gesture he declined, insisting he had no intention of marrying a second wife.

He opened up about a private meeting where he found his wife, a journalist, and a man identified as Lawrence Muller in a boardroom.

His wife had already been briefed about the affair in August, claiming to have received messages from wanted to confirm the details.

Obado said his wife stepped out briefly to make tea, allowing Muller and the journalist to brief him on what had brought them into his house.

“My wife was in that meeting—even when I gave them money. It was actually my wife who loaned me the Sh30,000 I handed over to them,” Obado said.

He described a meeting with Muller at Heron Court Hotel in Nairobi, where Muller discussed Sharon’s proposal for housing assistance in either Nairobi or Kisumu.

Obado said he rejected those options and instead suggested purchasing land in Homa Bay and building a house worth Sh3 million.

“Muller told me Sharon refused the Homa Bay option and insisted on a 50 by 100 plot in Kisumu town. But I was clear—I only supported buying land in the rural area,” Obado said.

He further revealed that Sharon’s pregnancy-related health issues were discussed, and he promised to support her through Muller. He also arranged for her to have a medical cover.

According to Obado, Sharon had agreed to move into a rental house while waiting for her house to be built, a transition she was reportedly comfortable with.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

MPs castigate slow prison reforms, demand urgent action on inmate welfare and rising scams

The house team chair questioned whether prisoner work is rehabilitative or exploitative.

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Poor internet, one of the hindrances to SHA registration in Baringo

Other draw backs were identified as the rough terrain, poor infrastructure, insecurity due to cattle rustling, and natural calamities such as the constant drought...

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Invest in screening services to avert blindness, govt urged

Samson Waweru, executive director Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB), says screening can significantly reduce cases of blindness.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigating killing of 9 family members in Siaya arson attack

Unknown people set the family house on fire, where it spread killing everyone.

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Nairobi Expressway: Time to Ditch Manual Toll Collection for a Greener, Smoother Future

The Nairobi Expressway was built with the vision of revolutionizing Nairobi’s transportation system and alleviating congestion. As part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

President Ruto Witnesses Signing of Sh130 Billion Investment Deals, Including Hotel Leasing to Chinese Investors

The Hilton and Intercontinental hotels, both iconic landmarks in Nairobi’s Central Business District, were closed several years ago following the Covid-19 pandemic and have...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans want stronger climate action from rich nations

NAIROOBI, Kenya Apr 23 – A new Afrobarometer survey released on Earth Day shows most Kenyans aware of climate change say it is worsening...

6 hours ago

Kenya

High Court to rule on ex-governor Waititu’s bond application

Waititu, who has been in prison since February following his conviction in a corruption case, is seeking to be released on bond pending the...

7 hours ago